Every fact you need to know about Mia Robertson

Mia Robertson is a famous American kid personality and was born on 12 September 2003. She is
the daughter of Jose Robertson and Missy Robertson. They are Duck Dynasty Stars.
Mia went to the International Craniofacial Institute in Dallas at the age of seventeen. An
organization, the Mia Moo Fund, was made in 2014 after her cleft palate surgery.
She was raised in the United States. Her mother gas appeared in many reality tv series. Mia has
two siblings named Reed and Cole Robertson.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Mia Robertson
Date of birth: September 12, 2003
Place of birth: United States
Age: 19 years old (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Virgo
Nationality: American
Occupation: Celebrity Kid
Instagram: @ miarobertson1
Net Worth: approx.: $1-5 million
Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
Facts about Mia Robertson
Mia is the celebrity child of Jose and Missy. She was born in 2003, and her birthplace is
the United States.
No detail regarding her height and weight is given on the internet.
Mia Robertson went her first palate correction surgery at the age of three months. After
that, the second surgery happened at the age of seven.
The lip correction surgery was done at the age of five, and during surgery, the doctors
noticed that her nasal passage had begun to collapse because of the first scar tissue
surgery.
Now in 2021, her next surgery was done that was essential to add bone to the cleft in the
upper jaw.
In routine checkups, the doctor ensured that her upper jaw had not grown at the same rate
as her lower jaw.
So a foundation was made by her parents to spread awareness among people, which is
known as Mia Moo Fund.