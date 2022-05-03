Every fact you need to know about Mia Robertson

Mia Robertson is a famous American kid personality and was born on 12 September 2003. She is

the daughter of Jose Robertson and Missy Robertson. They are Duck Dynasty Stars.

Mia went to the International Craniofacial Institute in Dallas at the age of seventeen. An

organization, the Mia Moo Fund, was made in 2014 after her cleft palate surgery.

She was raised in the United States. Her mother gas appeared in many reality tv series. Mia has

two siblings named Reed and Cole Robertson.

Full name: Mia Robertson

Date of birth: September 12, 2003

Place of birth: United States

Age: 19 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Virgo

Nationality: American

Occupation: Celebrity Kid

Instagram: @ miarobertson1

Net Worth: approx.: $1-5 million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

Facts about Mia Robertson

 Mia is the celebrity child of Jose and Missy. She was born in 2003, and her birthplace is

the United States.

 No detail regarding her height and weight is given on the internet.

 Mia Robertson went her first palate correction surgery at the age of three months. After

that, the second surgery happened at the age of seven.

 The lip correction surgery was done at the age of five, and during surgery, the doctors

noticed that her nasal passage had begun to collapse because of the first scar tissue

surgery.

 Now in 2021, her next surgery was done that was essential to add bone to the cleft in the

upper jaw.

 In routine checkups, the doctor ensured that her upper jaw had not grown at the same rate

as her lower jaw.

 So a foundation was made by her parents to spread awareness among people, which is

known as Mia Moo Fund.