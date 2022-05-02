Every fact you need to know about Adin Ross

Adin Ross is a well-known American Youtuber and social media influencer. Ross is also popular

because of his gaming and streaming videos on Twitch. Ross was born on 11 October 2000 in

Boca Raton, Florida, United States.

Adin Ross is also known for streaming NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto gameplays on Twitch

and Youtube channels. Adin got an education at a local high school in Boca Raton, Florida,

United States.

After his studies, he started his career and became a professional game. His father is a

businessman. He has one sibling named Naomi Ross. Ross is not married but involved with a

social media star Corinna Kopf. The girl's name is Stacey, who was seen in his Youtuber videos.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Adin Ross

Date of birth: October 11, 2000

Place of birth: Boca Raton, Florida, United States

Age: 22 years old

Horoscope: Leo

Nationality: American

Occupation: Gamer

Instagram: @ adin.ross

Net Worth: approx. $2M

Spouse/Boyfriend/Girlfriend: Stacey (Pamibaby)

All about the body measurements of the Adin Ross

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

 Weight: 68kg

 Height: 5'10”

 Shoe size: 10 US

 Body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Adin Ross

 On Tik Tok, he has more than 7.7 million followers. You can follow under the name

@adinross.

