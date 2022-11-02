Every detail you need to know about Hozier

Andrew Hozier-Byrne is famously known as Hozier. He is an Irish singer and songwriter who became famous for his single ‘Take Me to Church’, which reached over 240 million streams on Spotify, an audio streaming platform, and certified multi platinum in Great Britain, the USA, and Canada, a sort of a musician’s trademark.
Hozier’s music mainly draws from folk, soul, and blues genres, often using religious, symbolic, and literary themes in his work. His double extended play and its title song also did well on the pop charts, making it to the top 100 in the UK and reaching as high as second place in Ireland.
He is a two-time winner of the Billboard Music Award and has delivered numerous singles that have been accredited, either gold or platinum. He won a BBC Music Award and a Teen Choice Award for the song. He also earned the Hoza Grammy nomination for it in 2015. Have a look at body statistics to know Hozier height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Andrew John Hozier-Byrne
- Date of birth: 17 March 1990
- Place of birth: Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland
- Age: 32 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Pisces
- Nationality: Irish
- Occupation: Musician
- Height: 6”5’ or 198cm
- Weight: 86 kg or 190 lbs
- Instagram: @hozier
- Twitter: @Hozier
- Net Worth: $6 million
- Spouse/girlfriend: Saoirse Ronan
Facts about Hozier
- On 17 March 1990, Andrew John Hozier-Byrne was born in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland. His father, John Byrne, is a local blues drummer whose day job was working at a bank, while his mother, Raine Hozier-Byrne, is an artist. Hozier grew up in the Irish countryside, near the village of Delgany.
- Due to his love for music, Hozier decided to study music and got admitted to the Trinity College in Dublin and became a member of the Trinity Orchestra.
- He associated with ‘Anúna,’ a choral ensemble in Ireland, and got featured as a soloist in their Illumination singing ‘La Chanson de Mardi Gras’ released in 2012.
- In 2013, Hozier released his first Extensive Play named ‘Take Me to Church,’ which became a huge success worldwide. His second EP, titled ‘From Eden,’ was released in March 2014.
- Apart from his albums and EPs, Hozier has also appeared in several popular television shows like ‘Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2014’, ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers, and ‘The Late Show with James Corden.’
- He has performed at the Grammy Awards and the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.
- Hozier keeps his personal life away from the public. Hozier is rumored to be dating Saoirse Ronan, a Golden Globe winner and Irish American actress.
- He has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, he has 71.8M followers, while he has 952.5K followers on Twitter.
- The net worth of Hozier is $6M. He has earned handsome money throughout his career.