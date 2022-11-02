Every detail you need to know about Hozier

Andrew Hozier-Byrne is famously known as Hozier. He is an Irish singer and songwriter who became famous for his single ‘Take Me to Church’, which reached over 240 million streams on Spotify, an audio streaming platform, and certified multi platinum in Great Britain, the USA, and Canada, a sort of a musician’s trademark.

Hozier’s music mainly draws from folk, soul, and blues genres, often using religious, symbolic, and literary themes in his work. His double extended play and its title song also did well on the pop charts, making it to the top 100 in the UK and reaching as high as second place in Ireland.

He is a two-time winner of the Billboard Music Award and has delivered numerous singles that have been accredited, either gold or platinum. He won a BBC Music Award and a Teen Choice Award for the song. He also earned the Hoza Grammy nomination for it in 2015. Have a look at body statistics to know Hozier height.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Andrew John Hozier-Byrne

Date of birth: 17 March 1990

Place of birth: Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland

Age: 32 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Pisces

Nationality: Irish

Occupation: Musician

Height: 6”5’ or 198cm

Weight: 86 kg or 190 lbs

Instagram: @hozier

Twitter: @Hozier

Net Worth: $6 million

Spouse/girlfriend: Saoirse Ronan

Facts about Hozier