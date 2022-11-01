Lionel Messi – a Living Legend of Football

Talented and smart footballers are worth their weight in gold, allowing them to choose the best odds with footballbettingz and win big money. And Lionel Messi makes fans’ bets sure-fire.

An Argentine forward has not yet finished his career but has already turned out bright. Messi passed the youth school in “Barcelona,” playing 18 seasons for the Catalans. We know Leo as a unique dribbler, able to deal with 2-3 defenders on a dime and score a goal. The peak of his career falls during the period of Josep Guardiola’s work. At that time, Sportsman worked miracles on the football field together with Xavi and Andrés Iniesta.

According to FIFA’s version, four “Golden Goals” and two from France Football are in Messi’s assets. He scored 709 goals in various tournaments when playing for “Barcelona.” With the Spaniards, he won the Champions League four times. Messi played 151 matches and scored 76 goals for Argentina. Silver World Cup 2014 was his best achievement within the national team.

Interesting Facts about the Life of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi, an ethnic Italian, was born 24 June 1987 in Rosario, Argentina. It was the place where the famous revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara was born.

Today, Leo is 169 centimeters tall. But as a child, he was a miniature, and doctors prescribed treatment for growth hormone deficiency. They say that he would have been barely two feet tall if he hadn’t taken those drugs. Interestingly, when Messi was 11, one of the leading Argentine clubs, “River Plate,” got its eye on this player. However, it was a risky business so the club wasn’t willing to pay $900 monthly for his treatment.

And “Barcelona’s” manager Carles Rexach, having heard about the promising player, invited Leo for a preview. After that, a young talent immediately contracted. Moreover, the club announced it would pay all medical bills if little Messi agreed to move to Spain with his family.

Lionel made his debut in the Spanish League at 17 on 16 October 2004 against Espanyol.” Thus, he became the third youngest débutante in the club’s history. At the start of the 2008/09 season, sportsman took the 10th number, left by Ronaldinho after moving to “Milan.” Lionel costs 250 million Euros today, and his salary in the Catalan club is 9.5 million Euros yearly.

Interestingly, La Pulga Atomica (Atomic Flea) is not Messi’s only nickname. He’s also called Maradonita, and the Spanish media dubbed him Messidona. And do you know why Lionel Messi looks at the sky every time he scores? It turns out, he dedicates goals to his grandmother, the one who told his dad to take me to the football section. Although the granny has died, the player believes she sees what’s going on and continues to help him and his family.