Every detail you want to know about Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is an actor, comedian, and musician from America. He was a member of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and starred in films such as ‘The Wedding Singer’ and ‘Punch-Drunk Love.’ Sandler is well-known for comedy but has also received critical praise for his dramatic work.

Sandler’s comedic roles include Billy Madison (1995), Mr. Deeds (2002), Happy Gilmore (1996), The Wedding Singer (1998), The Waterboy (1998), Big Daddy (1999), 50 First Dates (2004). He also voiced Davey, Whitey, and Eleanore in Eight Crazy Nights (2002) and Dracula in the films of the Hotel Transylvania franchise (2012–2018

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Adam Richard Sandler

Date of birth: September 9, 1966

Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York

Age: 56 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Virgo

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor, comedian, and musician

Height: 5”9’ or 177cm

Weight: 86 kg or 190 lbs

Instagram: @adamsandler

Twitter: @AdamSandler

Net Worth: $425 million

Spouse/girlfriend: Jacqueline Sandler

Facts about Adam Sandler