Every detail you want to know about Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler is an actor, comedian, and musician from America. He was a member of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and starred in films such as ‘The Wedding Singer’ and ‘Punch-Drunk Love.’ Sandler is well-known for comedy but has also received critical praise for his dramatic work.
Sandler’s comedic roles include Billy Madison (1995), Mr. Deeds (2002), Happy Gilmore (1996), The Wedding Singer (1998), The Waterboy (1998), Big Daddy (1999), 50 First Dates (2004). He also voiced Davey, Whitey, and Eleanore in Eight Crazy Nights (2002) and Dracula in the films of the Hotel Transylvania franchise (2012–2018
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Adam Richard Sandler
Date of birth: September 9, 1966
Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York
Age: 56 years (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Virgo
Nationality: American
Occupation: Actor, comedian, and musician
Height: 5”9’ or 177cm
Weight: 86 kg or 190 lbs
Instagram: @adamsandler
Twitter: @AdamSandler
Net Worth: $425 million
Spouse/girlfriend: Jacqueline Sandler
Facts about Adam Sandler
- On September 9, 1966, Sandler was born in Brooklyn, New York, to Judith, a nursery school teacher, and Stanley Sandler, an electrical engineer. Sandler grew up in Manchester, New Hampshire.
- He went to Manchester Central High School. As a teen, Sandler was in a Jewish youth group named BBYO. Sandler got his degree from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 1988.
- Sandler has been referenced multiple times in several media, including in the TV shows Family Guy in the episode “Stew-Roids,” in South Park in the episode “You’re Getting Old,” and in the episode “Monty Can’t Buy Me, Love” of The Simpsons.
- His other credits are The Longest Yard (2005), Click (2006), Grown Ups (2010), Go with It (2011), Murder Mystery (2019), Grown Ups 2 (2013), Blended (2014), and Hubie Halloween (2020).
- The HBO series Animals episode “The Trial” characterizes a mock court case to decide whether Sandler or Jim Carrey is a better comedian.
- Sandler got married to Jacqueline Sandler in June 2003. She adapted Sandler’s religion, Judaism. Together, the couple has two daughters, Sadie (born May 2006) and Sunny (born November 2008).
- Adam Sandler’s wife and children appear in his movies. His nephew, Jared, has also been featured in his films, such as Pixels and Home Team.
- He has earned a large fan following on social media platforms. On Instagram, he has 12.5m followers, and on Twitter, he has 2.9m followers.
- The net worth of Adam Sandler is $425 million. He has gathered a lot of wealth throughout his career.