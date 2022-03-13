Emma Rose Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

Emma Rose Kenney, famous as Emma Kenney, a popular American actress, was born on 14th September 1999 in Manhattan, New York. She is the daughter of criminal defense lawyer Gillian Kenny and famous sportswriter Kevin Kenny.

Emma played the best role in the television series Shameless as Debbie Gallagher in 2011. At the age of nine, she started acting. In the beginning, Emma worked in many short films, and after that, she got many opportunities in the films.

The most popular movies of Emma Rose are Robert the Bruce, Day Camp, and many more. She supports the LGBTQ community, but no one is sure about her dating life.

The talented access has also got the youngest filmmaker and finalist in the New Jersey International film festival. The estimated net worth of Emma Rose is $5 million.

Emma Rose Body Measurements

Emma Kenney Weight: 148 pounds (67 kg)

Emma Kenney Height: 5’ 3” (160 cm)

Emma Kenney Bra size: 36C

Emma Kenney Shoe size: Unknown

Emma Kenney Body measurements: 37-29-38 inches

Personal Details

Emma Kenney DOB: 14th September 1999

Emma Kenney Horoscope: Virgo

Emma Kenney Age: 20

Emma Kenney Nationality: American

Emma Kenney Eye color: Light Brown

Emma Kenney Hair color: Regular Brown