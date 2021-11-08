Alexis Gaube Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alexis Mary Gaube is an American professional facial model. She was born on 14th July 1989 in America. Later on, she became famous as a model for the character of Jade for the favorite computer game Mortal Combat Version 11. She is a dealer for the reboot of the 2019 game Card Sharks. She is associated with the Los Angeles-based Runaway models. And then, she is selecting the worldwide model CHO and Art Stew Talent. Unfortunately, she has little or no info available on the web, but we will find a touch of her on the distinguished IMDB website.
All about the Body Measurements of the Actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:
- Alexandra Gaube Height: 5 Feet and 9inches
- Alexandra Gaube Weight: Not Available
- Alexandra Gaube Bra Size: 34 B
- Alexandra Gaube Shoe Size: 8.5 US
- Alexis Gaube Horoscope: Cancer
- Alexandra Gaube Measurements: 32-24-35.5 Inches
Further critical details of the actress:
- Alexandra Gaube Date of Birth: 14th July 1989
- Alexandra Gaube Age: 30 Years
- Alexandra Park Eye Color: Dark Brown
- Alexandra Park Hair Color: Dark Brown
- Alexandra Park Nationality: American
- Alexandra Park Spouse: Jacob Petway