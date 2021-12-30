Debra Dunning Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

The fans legendarily know their gorgeous Debra Dunning as Debbe Dunning. She is a predominant Hollywood actress. Besides this, she is understood for other acting talents and skills too. Moreover, she is also a host, executive producer, model, spokesperson, and comedian. Debra was born on 11th July 1966 in California, USA.

She took her initiative into the wedlock with Steve Timmons. He is a famous American player. However, in 1997, they got married and got separated in 2018. She performed in the sitcom TV series as Heidi Keppert, The Tool Time girl. Moreover, the actress made a guest appearance in the previous season of the series. She also starred in Dangerous Curves and performed in the American Gladiators Celebrity Challenge. Besides all, the actress worked in several movies and is famous for her ad Home Improvement. Later on, she needs to act in ABC TGIF (1989) and Leprechaun 4: In Space (1996). However, she won no awards, but the actress is usually known for her ridiculous performances.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Debbe Dunning Weight: 138 pounds or (63 kg)

Debbe Dunning Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches or (173 cm)

Debbe Dunning Bra Size: 36 C

Debbe Dunning Shoe Size: 8.5 US

Debbe Dunning Body Measurements: 37-25-36 inches or (94-64-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: