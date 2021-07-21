Angie Harmon Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Angela Michelle Harmon is a model and Hollywood cinema actress. She also performed as Abbie Carmichael in Law & Order and as Ryan Mcbride in Baywatch nights. Before this, the actress played a meaty role in Rizzoli & Isles as Jane Rizzoli. She gained an enormous reputation for her acting skills in movies like Dick and Jane and Agent Cody Banks. She gained international fame, and before that, she was into modeling. The modeling career started at a young age. She also won the modeling contest and Spectrum model search. These two are the significant achievements that the actress made at a young age. Moreover, she made her TV debut in the adventure and action series, Renegade. She also features a contract with IMG Models in NY City.

Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

· Angie Harmon Weight: 59 kg or (130 lbs)

· Angie Harmon Height: 5 feet 9 inches

· Angie Harmon Bra Size: 32 B

· Angie Harmon Shoe Size: 9 US

· Angie Harmon Body Measurement: 34-24-34 inches

Further critical details of the actress:

· Angie Harmon Date of Birth: 10th August 1972

· Angie Harmon Age: 47 Years

· Angie Harmon Nationality: American

· Angie Harmon Horoscope: Leo

· Angie Harmon Eye color: Dark brown

· Angie Harmon Profession: Model and Actress

· Angie Harmon Spouse/boyfriend: Jason Sehorn (2001-2016)