Every fact you need to know about David Anders

David Anders is an American stage actor well known for his role as Julian Sark in, film Alias. Another role of David that is really appreciated is Jonathan Gilbert in the vampire diaries.

David was born on 11 March 1981 in Grant Pass, United States. At this time, he is 40 years old. Anders played basketball and tennis when he was in high school. At 15, he played Philip the Apostle in a regional theatre production.

His father’s name is Dr. Tony Anders, and his mother is Jeri Holt. He grew up among his three siblings. David is single yet, but he was romantic with the Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev. Besides, he was also seen with Mia Maestro.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: David Anders

Date of birth: March 11, 1981

Place of birth: Grant pass, OR, United States

Age: 41 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Pisces

Nationality: American

Occupation: Television and Stage Actor

Instagram: @questionanders4

Net Worth: approx.: $5M

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the David Anders

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 79 kg

Height: 6’1″

Shoe size: N/A

Body measurements: N/A

Facts about David Anders