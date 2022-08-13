Every fact you need to know about David Anders

David Anders is an American stage actor well known for his role as Julian Sark in, film Alias. Another role of David that is really appreciated is Jonathan Gilbert in the vampire diaries.
David was born on 11 March 1981 in Grant Pass, United States. At this time, he is 40 years old. Anders played basketball and tennis when he was in high school. At 15, he played Philip the Apostle in a regional theatre production.
His father’s name is Dr. Tony Anders, and his mother is Jeri Holt. He grew up among his three siblings. David is single yet, but he was romantic with the Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev. Besides, he was also seen with Mia Maestro.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: David Anders
- Date of birth: March 11, 1981
- Place of birth: Grant pass, OR, United States
- Age: 41 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Pisces
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Television and Stage Actor
- Instagram: @questionanders4
- Net Worth: approx.: $5M
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the David Anders
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 79 kg
- Height: 6’1″
- Shoe size: N/A
- Body measurements: N/A
Facts about David Anders
- David Anders is an American television and stage actor; he was born on 11 March 1981. At this time, he is 41 years old.
- He gained recognition because of his role in the film Alias.
- Some rumors say that he is gay; therefore did not get married yet. However, he was seen with Nina Debrov and Mia Maestro.
- David Anders is living a happy and wealthy life. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Davis is $5 million.
- Anders played the role of Eli in 2007 in the film Eli and then appeared on the second season of NBC’s hit heroes as Adam Monroe.
- In his popular movie, Into the Blue 2: The Reef and The Revenant, The Vampire Diaries, many others are included.
- David received Best Ensemble Performance at the Back Stage West Garland Awards in 2001.