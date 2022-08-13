Every fact you need to know about Henry Aronofsky

Henry Aronofsky is a celebrity kid as he is the son of American filmmaker and screenwriter Darren Aronofsky. His mother is also an English actress whose name is Rachel Weisz. His father is known for directing films like Pi, Requiem for a Dream and The Wrestler.

Moreover, the mother of Henry is also known for her role in “The Mummy.” His parents separated when he was only four years old. However, they decide to rise him together in New York where his mother and stepfather Daniel Craig live.

Henry also has one of his half-sisters, who was born in 2018. He is also close to his stepsister Ella Craig from Daniel’s previous marriage with Fiona.

Henry caught attention in 2011 when spotted at Newark International Airport. In 2012, he was seen with his mother and stepfather in New York City.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Henry Aronofsky

Date of birth: 31 May 2006

Place of birth: New York

Age: 15 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Gemini

Nationality: American

Occupation: Celebrity Kid

Instagram: Not Available

Net Worth: approx. $25

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Henry Aronofsky

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 33 kg

Height: 5′

Shoe size: 4 US

Body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Henry Aronofsky