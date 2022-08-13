Every fact you need to know about Henry Aronofsky 

Henry Aronofsky is a celebrity kid as he is the son of American filmmaker and screenwriter Darren Aronofsky. His mother is also an English actress whose name is Rachel Weisz. His father is known for directing films like Pi, Requiem for a Dream and The Wrestler.
Moreover, the mother of Henry is also known for her role in “The Mummy.” His parents separated when he was only four years old. However, they decide to rise him together in New York where his mother and stepfather Daniel Craig live.
Henry also has one of his half-sisters, who was born in 2018. He is also close to his stepsister Ella Craig from Daniel’s previous marriage with Fiona.
Henry caught attention in 2011 when spotted at Newark International Airport. In 2012, he was seen with his mother and stepfather in New York City.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Henry Aronofsky
- Date of birth: 31 May 2006
- Place of birth: New York
- Age: 15 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Gemini
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Celebrity Kid
- Instagram: Not Available
- Net Worth: approx. $25
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
All about the body measurements of the Henry Aronofsky
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 33 kg
- Height: 5′
- Shoe size: 4 US
- Body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Henry Aronofsky
- Henry Aronofsky is a celebrity kid and son of actress Rachel Weisz and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky.
- Henry was born on 31st May 2006 in New York, and at this time, he is only 15 years old.
- He looks so charming, and his height is five feet.
- Henry is in his teenage, so it seems that he is single yet and not involved in any love affair.
- Rachel and Darren are his biological parents, but they separated their ways in 2010.
- His mother is in a relationship with Daniel Craig and stays with his handsome stepfather and lovely step sibling.
- Henry does not have any social media account. His parents have an Instagram account where they share their pictures.
- The net worth of Henry’s parents is his net worth. Both his parents belong to the industry, and the estimated net worth is $25 million.