Every fact you need to know about Cedric Joe

Cedric Joe is a famous social media personality and actor. The 16 years old young actor was
born on 17 March 2005 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He got fame all around the world
when he appeared in the film Loving Him in 2018.
The film revolves around four men, and among these ones was Cedric Joe. His most recent role
was noticed in the Space Jam A New Legacy 2021. The actor was seen as Dominic Dom. Cedric
went to KIPP Philosophers Academy, located in Florence, California, USA. Joe spent his
childhood along with his sister named Kayla.
The rising star began his career with Game Shakers and also made an appearance in the episode
Wedding Shower of Doom. After that, in 2017, he appeared in an episode named Sex. He one
of the amazing films Bunny & the Goat released in 2021.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Cedric Joe
Date of birth: March 17, 2005
Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
Age: 16 years old (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Pisces
Nationality: American
Occupation: Actor
Instagram: @cedricjoeofficial.
Net Worth: approx.: $$75,000
Spouse/Girlfriend:
All about the body measurements of Cedric Joe
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 60kg
- height: 5’0”
- shoe size: Not Available
- body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Cedric Joe
- Cedric Joe was seen in Women of the Movement in 2021. He appeared in episode one.
- He participated in the Baby Gap Contest at the age of five.
- One of her most popular series is Just Beyond.
- Her father name is P.C Joe, and her mother, Nicole Joe. He is very close to his parents.
- Cedric is active on social media, as you can follow him on Instagram under the name @
cedricjoeofficial. There are more than 14.7k followers.