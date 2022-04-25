Every fact you need to know about Cedric Joe

Cedric Joe is a famous social media personality and actor. The 16 years old young actor was

born on 17 March 2005 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He got fame all around the world

when he appeared in the film Loving Him in 2018.

The film revolves around four men, and among these ones was Cedric Joe. His most recent role

was noticed in the Space Jam A New Legacy 2021. The actor was seen as Dominic Dom. Cedric

went to KIPP Philosophers Academy, located in Florence, California, USA. Joe spent his

childhood along with his sister named Kayla.

The rising star began his career with Game Shakers and also made an appearance in the episode

Wedding Shower of Doom. After that, in 2017, he appeared in an episode named Sex. He one

of the amazing films Bunny & the Goat released in 2021.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Cedric Joe

Date of birth: March 17, 2005

Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Age: 16 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Pisces

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor

Instagram: @cedricjoeofficial.

Net Worth: approx.: $$75,000

Spouse/Girlfriend:

Weight: 60kg

height: 5’0”

shoe size: Not Available

body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Cedric Joe