All you need to know about Sacha Carlson

American actor Sacha Carlson is widely recognized for his appearance as Nick in Julie. He
considers himself also a dancer and a singer from California, USA. He is also famous for his
notable roles in American Housewife, Phantoms, and A Christmas Live!
Biography and Body Statistics:
Name: Sacha Carlson
Age: 17 years
Gender: Male
Zodiac Sign: Libra
Nationality: American
Ethnicity: White
Profession: Actor
Date of Birth: October 14, 2003
Place of Birth: San Luis Obispo, Calafornia, USA
Father: Steve Carlson
Mother: Louise Carlson
Married/Single: Single
Instagram: @sacha_carlson
Height: 5’6” inches (168cm)
Weight: 62 kg (137lbs)
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Shoe Size: 9 (US)
Body Measurements: 38-26-36 inches
Facts about Sacha Carlson
● On October 14, 2003, American star Sacha Carlson was born to Steve Carlson (father)
and Louise Carlson (mother). He brought in San Luis Obispo, California, the USA, and
his elder sister Greta Carlson. He is 17 years old now.
● He joined Laguna Middle School in San Luis Obispo for early education. He loved acting
from childhood; he started working on it early. To fulfill his desires, he is joining the
acting academy. He has a manager of himself to manage and update his audition dates.
● He started his career at the age of eight and played the role of Young Tarzan in a musical
show and appeared in a short film, The Lost Captain.
● He became successful after playing the role of a bad guy as Scut Farkus in A Christmas
Story Live. It was a National Tv project.
● Besides acting, he also sings amazingly—his full-fledged album ‘Forever Young Fever’
came to the public in 2019.
● Sachan also rocks on TikTok. He loves to make videos to amuse the audience.
● Likewise, he loves to perform Live. He has sung live many times. According to him, it
makes him full of energy.
Description:
