All you need to know about Sacha Carlson

American actor Sacha Carlson is widely recognized for his appearance as Nick in Julie. He

considers himself also a dancer and a singer from California, USA. He is also famous for his

notable roles in American Housewife, Phantoms, and A Christmas Live!

Biography and Body Statistics:

Name: Sacha Carlson

Age: 17 years

Gender: Male

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Profession: Actor

Date of Birth: October 14, 2003

Place of Birth: San Luis Obispo, Calafornia, USA

Father: Steve Carlson

Mother: Louise Carlson

Married/Single: Single

Instagram: @sacha_carlson

All about the body measurements of the Sacha Carlson

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

Height: 5’6” inches (168cm)

Weight: 62 kg (137lbs)

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Shoe Size: 9 (US)

Body Measurements: 38-26-36 inches

Facts about Sacha Carlson

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● On October 14, 2003, American star Sacha Carlson was born to Steve Carlson (father)

and Louise Carlson (mother). He brought in San Luis Obispo, California, the USA, and

his elder sister Greta Carlson. He is 17 years old now.

● He joined Laguna Middle School in San Luis Obispo for early education. He loved acting

from childhood; he started working on it early. To fulfill his desires, he is joining the

acting academy. He has a manager of himself to manage and update his audition dates.

● He started his career at the age of eight and played the role of Young Tarzan in a musical

show and appeared in a short film, The Lost Captain.

● He became successful after playing the role of a bad guy as Scut Farkus in A Christmas

Story Live. It was a National Tv project.

● Besides acting, he also sings amazingly—his full-fledged album ‘Forever Young Fever’

came to the public in 2019.

● Sachan also rocks on TikTok. He loves to make videos to amuse the audience.

● Likewise, he loves to perform Live. He has sung live many times. According to him, it

makes him full of energy.

Description:

