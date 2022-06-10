All You Need To Know About Carlos Villagrán

Carlos Villagrán is a Mexican comedian, actor, and former journalist. He is Mexican-born. He is famously recognized for playing the Telerey sitcom ¡Ah cabellos!” and Quico in the Television sitcom El Chavo del Ocho. He has also starred inComo se Tornar o Pior Aluno da Escola, El Chanfle, etc.
Before becoming a comedian, Villagran once performed as a journalist in Mexico City in a newspaper and started acting by amusing his family with goofy antics and impersonations at parties.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full Names: Carlos Villagran
- Popular As: Carlos
- Gender: Male
- Age: 78 years old
- Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
- Date of Birth: January 12, 1944
- Place of Birth: Texas, Mexico, United States
- Profession: Actor
- Nationality: Mexican-American
- Ethnicity: Not Known
- Sexual Orientation: Straight
- Parents: Not Known
- Marital Status: Married
- Wife/Spouse: Rebeca Palacios
- Children: Sons ( Three) Daughter(s) (Three)
All about the body measurements of the Carlos Villagran
Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality
- Height: 5’9” inches (1.79 m)
- Weight: N/A
- Eye Color: Brown
- Hair Color: Brown
- Body Measurements: N/A
Facts about Carlos Villagran
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
● Jason Behr was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the USA, on December 30, 1973. Jason’s ancestry is Austrian, German, Irish, Scottish, English, and Danish.
● On January 12, 1944, Carlos Villagran was born in Mexico City. He is 78 years old as of the current year. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.
● However, details regarding his parents, early life, and educational qualifications are not available yet.
● Villagran’s friend, Aguirre, held a party for friends and family at his house, and Villagrán impressed him by doing comic steps. Later, he played El Chavo, Quico’s character in the show and El Chapulín Colorado. Chespirito’s shows became major international hits all over Spain, the United States, and worldwide. Villagrán left the shows in 1978, primarily because of his battle with Chespirito.
● Carlos married his wife, Rebeca Palacios, in a private family ceremony. This was his third marriage. The couple has six children together. He lives with her family in the USA.
● Villagran’s net worth is calculated to be $1-5 million, including his money, assets, and income. He has earned a handsome amount of wealth from his acting career.
Description:
Mexican comedian-actor Carlos Villagrán is widely recognized for his performances in the
Telerey sitcom ¡Ah cabellos!” and Quico in the Television sitcom El Chavo del Ocho. Before
comedy, Villagran has performed once as a journalist in a Mexican newspaper and later started
his career as an actor by amusing his family at a party.