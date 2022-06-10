All You Need To Know About Carlos Villagrán

Carlos Villagrán is a Mexican comedian, actor, and former journalist. He is Mexican-born. He is famously recognized for playing the Telerey sitcom ¡Ah cabellos!” and Quico in the Television sitcom El Chavo del Ocho. He has also starred inComo se Tornar o Pior Aluno da Escola, El Chanfle, etc.

Before becoming a comedian, Villagran once performed as a journalist in Mexico City in a newspaper and started acting by amusing his family with goofy antics and impersonations at parties.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Names: Carlos Villagran

Popular As: Carlos

Gender: Male

Age: 78 years old

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Date of Birth: January 12, 1944

Place of Birth: Texas, Mexico, United States

Profession: Actor

Nationality: Mexican-American

Ethnicity: Not Known

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Parents: Not Known

Marital Status: Married

Wife/Spouse: Rebeca Palacios

Children: Sons ( Three) Daughter(s) (Three)

All about the body measurements of the Carlos Villagran

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

Height: 5’9” inches (1.79 m)

Weight: N/A

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Brown

Body Measurements: N/A

Facts about Carlos Villagran

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● On January 12, 1944, Carlos Villagran was born in Mexico City. He is 78 years old as of the current year. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

● However, details regarding his parents, early life, and educational qualifications are not available yet.

● Villagran’s friend, Aguirre, held a party for friends and family at his house, and Villagrán impressed him by doing comic steps. Later, he played El Chavo, Quico’s character in the show and El Chapulín Colorado. Chespirito’s shows became major international hits all over Spain, the United States, and worldwide. Villagrán left the shows in 1978, primarily because of his battle with Chespirito.

● Carlos married his wife, Rebeca Palacios, in a private family ceremony. This was his third marriage. The couple has six children together. He lives with her family in the USA.

● Villagran’s net worth is calculated to be $1-5 million, including his money, assets, and income. He has earned a handsome amount of wealth from his acting career.

