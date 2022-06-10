Everything You Need To Know About Raine Finley

The daughter of the late American model and actress Tawny Kitaen was born on June 1st, 1998 in Newport Beach, California, US State. She landed in the family of a Hollywood actress and sports star.

On 7 May 2021, when news of her mother’s death spread over the Internet and media, she rose to fame while replying to interviews. She faced media cameras and answered the cause of her mother’s death.

The beautiful daughter of Tawny is also working in the industry but not as a model or actress. Raine is currently working as an intern to learn music and sound under the supervision of highly experienced music experts.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Raine Finley

Date of birth: June 1st, 1998

Place of birth: Newport Beach, California, USA

Age: 24 years

Horoscope: Gemini

Nationality: American

Occupation: Musician

Net Worth: $10K – $20K

Spouse/Boyfriend: Unknown

Instagram: @rainedayss

All about the body measurements of the musician

Here are the body measurements of this charming musician

● Weight: 56 kg or 123 lbs

● Height: 5’6′′ or 168 cm

● Bra size: Not available

● Shoe size: 6 US

● Body measurements: 34-28-34 inches

Further details about Raine Finley

● Raine follows the Christianity religion, and her ethnicity is white. She was born to a celebrity family, Tawny Kitaen and Chuck Finley. Tawny was a media personality who started her acting career as a television actress. Tawny appeared in multiple series, music videos, and films.

● Her father, Chuck Finley, is an American former professional baseball pitcher who began his baseball career in 1986. He had won several accolades for his sportsmanship.

● Being the daughter of a well-known baseball star, Raine is interested in sports. She started playing softball in her childhood.

● She used to represent sports activities like Soccer and Softball for Youth and Government during her high school studies at the Corona Del Mar High School.

● Raine also won an MVP Defensive Award for Junior Varsity soccer, representing her school soccer team.

● In addition, Raine was also honored with the title of Athlete of the Week in high school for performing great on her softball team.

● She was a member of the YMCA (Youth and Government California) for three years.

● She finished high school in 2007 and enrolled in the music program at The Art Institute of California- San Francisco. She is currently studying her Music course Music Composition for Digital Media; the ongoing program will be complete in 2022

● Raine’s parents married in 1997, and after five years, Tawny was charged with domestic violence for an incident involving Chuck. After three days, Chuck filed for divorce.

● Raine has an elder sister Wynter Merin Finley. Both were living with their mother.

● Following Raine’s online presence, she is active on Instagram and acquired about 1k followers but, Raine Finley has kept her profile private.