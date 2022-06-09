All You Need To Know About Violet Elizabeth McGraw

American actress Violet Elizabeth McGraw (born April 22, 2011) is famously known for her appearances on small and big screens. Her most notable roles in films include Love (2016), The Haunting of Hill House (2018), and Jett (2019).

McGraw was interested in acting from childhood. She debuted in the TV series “Love” in 2016 at six. She debuted with Ready Player One at eight, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Biography and Body Statistics:

NICKNAME: Violet

FULL NAME: Violet McGraw

AGE: 11 Years old

PROFESSION: Actress

NATIONALITY: American

DATE OF BIRTH: April 22, 2011

BIRTHPLACE: Somewhere in the United States

ZODIAC SIGN: Taurus

All about the body measurements of Violet McGraw

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

HEIGHT: 4’1” inches (1.24 m)

WEIGHT: 25 kg (55 lbs)

BODY TYPE: Straight

HAIR COLOR: Brown

EYE COLOR: Blue

BODY MEASUREMENTS: Fit

Facts about Violet McGraw

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● On April 22, 2011, Violet McGraw was born in California, United States. Her full name is Violet Elizabeth McGraw. She is 11-year-old as now.

● She is the youngest of her family, and her sister Madeleine McGraw, and brothers Aidan McGraw, and Jack McGraw, are also Actors.

● She started acting in childhood; she made her debut in the TV series “Love” (2016) at six.

● At present, she is doing several commercial ads too to attract the audience.

● She has performed with many well-known superstars such as Carla Gugino, Mckenna Grace, and Michiel Huisman. Her co-stars always admire her beauty and cute look with high-appealing smiles.

● Her acting skills and natural beauty show that she would easily be famous in the future.

Description:

American actress Violet Elizabeth McGraw rose to fame after her appearance in ten episodes

of the Haunting of Hill House (2018) as Young Nell’s and Jett (2019) as Alice.