All You Need To Know About Violet Elizabeth McGraw

American actress Violet Elizabeth McGraw (born April 22, 2011) is famously known for her appearances on small and big screens. Her most notable roles in films include Love (2016), The Haunting of Hill House (2018), and Jett (2019).
McGraw was interested in acting from childhood. She debuted in the TV series “Love” in 2016 at six. She debuted with Ready Player One at eight, directed by Steven Spielberg.

  • HEIGHT: 4’1” inches (1.24 m)
  • WEIGHT: 25 kg (55 lbs)
  • BODY TYPE: Straight
  • HAIR COLOR: Brown
  • EYE COLOR: Blue
  • BODY MEASUREMENTS: Fit

● On April 22, 2011, Violet McGraw was born in California, United States. Her full name is Violet Elizabeth McGraw. She is 11-year-old as now.
● She is the youngest of her family, and her sister Madeleine McGraw, and brothers Aidan McGraw, and Jack McGraw, are also Actors.
● She started acting in childhood; she made her debut in the TV series “Love” (2016) at six.
● At present, she is doing several commercial ads too to attract the audience.
● She has performed with many well-known superstars such as Carla Gugino, Mckenna Grace, and Michiel Huisman. Her co-stars always admire her beauty and cute look with high-appealing smiles.
● Her acting skills and natural beauty show that she would easily be famous in the future.

American actress Violet Elizabeth McGraw rose to fame after her appearance in ten episodes
of the Haunting of Hill House (2018) as Young Nell’s and Jett (2019) as Alice.

