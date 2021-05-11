American Actor and Comedian Carlos Mencia Net Worth and Other Details That You Want to Know

Carlos Mencia is a popular American actor, writer, and comedian. His comedy is in political cases, social and issues of culture. Besides, Mencia is well known by a Central comedy show titled Mind of Mencia.

The last name represents his mother because he did not take his father’s name due to some dispute. Here we will talk about Carlos Mencia Net worth, early life, personal life, and other details.

Early Life

The famous comedian Carlos Mencia was born on 22nd October in 1967. His parents’ names are Roberto Holness and Magdelena. Mencia has seventeen siblings and spent a difficult childhood.

Till the age of eighteen, he was famous as Ned Holmes, but later on, he was known as Mencia. His parents had a dispute when he was born; therefore, he took his mother’s last name. In his comedy, he talks about politics and other social issues.

Carlos Mencia Body Measurements

Now Carlos Mencia is 53 years old. He stands 5 feet and 6 inches and weighs 80 kg.

Education

Carlos was raised by Consuelo Mencia and Pablo Mencia. he was not so good at his studies, and that was a challenge for him to do good at school. Carlos studied at Garfield Hugh School, located in Los Angeles.

He never joined the gangs, but at the age of 19, he dealt with drugs and burglarized a home. Carlos completed his electrical engineering from California State University, Los Angeles.

Relationship Status

Carlos Mencia married Amy in 2003, and they are living together in Los Angeles in California. The couple has one child named Lucas Pablo Mencia. They are living happily without any extramarital affair.

Carlos Mencia Net Worth

Carlos Mencia is earning a handsome amount of money in his career. The estimated net worth of Carlos’s net worth is $20 million.

Professional Life

When he changed his name in 1988,l Mexican audience attracted more towards him. Carlos made his appearance at the Arsenio Hall Show and got success after that.

Being an actor, he worked in the show The Shield and Moesha in a commercial related to weight loss. Besides all, he started a restaurant named maggie Rita, but that business was not successful.

Carlos is not involved in any controversies. However, his fellow comedian criticized him some time. In 2006, Mencia’s name was in the worst comedian by Maxim.

There were many plagiarism accusations against him, such as he steals jokes from other comedians. Carlos steals from Bill Cosby and George Lopez. he also admitted that and said he repackaged the jokes with his Mexican accent.

Social Media

carlos Mencia is active on socila media. He has 43.4k followers on Twitter, 33.2 K followers on Instagram. he always tries to connect with the audience by posting pictures and jokes on his feed.

Bottom line

No doubt Carlos is a decent comedian who always makes people laugh. he received appreciation for his comedy work but also faces criticism too.