BrookeAB Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

She’s also known for her live Fortnite games and 100 Thieves Streams. She was born on 15th March 1998 in Alabama, USA. Furthermore, she is an American national. She came famed for playing Fortnite.

BrookeAB: Early Life and Family

Nothing important is known about her family and early life. She was born in Alabama. Later on, after her birth, the family had moved to West Coast. She has a Bachelorette Degree in Psychology with forensic psychology.

And the information and details about her family and siblings is a private issue and has not been reported anywhere. It’s known that she had a canine named Toby, who passed away in January 2019.

BrookeAB: Body Measurements

How altitudinous is Brooke? Her height is 5.5 feet or 1.65 m or 165 cm. And she weighs approximately 121 lbs or 55 Kg. Besides all, she has beautiful golden hair and dark brown eyes.

Moreover, she is very conscious about her health and fitness as well.

BrookeAB: Professional Career

However, Brooke is famous as BrookeAB on her social media platform. As of September 2021, Brooke has further than followers on Instagram, 1.2 million followers on Twitch, subscribers on YouTube, TikTok, and followers on Twitter.

Brooke first started to stream through her Twitch account in 2018 regularly. And she played Pokemon often. Moreover, she played Fortnite, her favorite game, and a modest following. One day, Brooke bought some Corrina Kopf wares and posted an image online. Corrina contacted Brooke and invited her to play with her on Twitch.

Brooke joined Corrina’s streaming team, which included Tfue and Symfuhny. Moreover, her followers increased as she started to play games and interact with different players. Tfue and Corrina were trying to attach Brooke for a date with Symfuhny, also known as Maison, and the two ended up courting.

BrookeAB: Fellows, Affairs, and Marital Status

Brooke is presently single, according to our records. As of 2021, Brooke isn’t dating anyone. Brooke is 23 times old. According to Notorieties Couples, Brooke had at least many relationships preliminarily. She has not been preliminarily engaged.

BrookeAB: Net Worth

When she first started streaming her games on Twitch, she was generating fewer views, but with her emotional playing and back-to-back triumphs, she was noticed by numerous. As a result, she has amassed 611 thousand followers on her Twitch channel, and her channel has an aggregate of 7.07 million views.

In addition to Fortnite games, she plays Minecraft, Portal, Marbles on Aqueducts, and Super Seduce, but primarily her specialization is Fortnite Battle Royal survival game. In addition, she also uploads her gameplay on Youtube. Her Youtube channel has 174K subscribers as of January 2020.