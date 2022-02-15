Every detail you want to know about Jennifer Lynn Stone

Jennifer Lynn Stone is a lady from America who got fame as the wife of Fred Savage. Her husband, Savage is an acclaimed actor, director, and producer.

Her husband is well known for depicting the role in “The Wonder Years,” the comedy-drama television series on ABC from 1988 to 1993.

Further, her husband has received many distinctions and awards for his remarkable contribution and phenomenal acting, including the People’s Choice Awards and Young Artist Awards.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Jennifer Lynn Stone

Date of birth: 1974

Place of birth: America

Age: 48years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Not Available

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Spouse/Boyfriend: ​ Fred Savage

Instagram: Not Available

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: Not Available

All about the Body measurements of the celebrity

Following are the body measurements of this fantastic celebrity

Jennifer Lynn Height: 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm

Jennifer Lynn Weight: 60 kg or 132 lbs

Jennifer Lynn Bra size: 32C

Jennifer Lynn Shoe size: 6 US

Jennifer Lynn Body measurements: 35-28-36 inches

