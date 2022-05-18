All you need to know about Blu Jasmine

Blue Jasmine is a self-proclaimed motivational speaker and an Instagram personality. She became a part of the discussion for the public after appearing on the No Jumper podcast. Her fans are interested to know her real name, which is still a mystery to the audience.

She had earlier appeared on the No Jumper, but she came to the public after the podcast’s most recent episode, held in 2015 and hosted by Sharp and Adam John Grandmaison. No Jumper is a Youtube Channel with 3.96million subscribers, and the channel interviewed rap artists.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Jasmine

Stage Name: Jasmine Blu

Gender: Female

Date of birth: June 2, 1993

Age: 28 years old

Place of birth: USA

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Nationality: American

Religion: Christian

Ethnicity: Multiracial

Marital Status: Unmarried

Boyfriend: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn Future

Residence: New York, USA

All about the body measurements of the Blu Jasmine

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Height: 5’5” inches

Weight: 56KG(123lbs)

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Black

Bra Size: 34D

Shoe Size: 5UK

Body Measurements: 34-26-38 inches

Facts about Jasmine Blu

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

April, famous as Blu Jasmine, was born on June 2, 1993, in the United States. She also has her blog and operates the Just Peachy online accessory business and A Girls Guide To Life.

She is active on Instagram and has earned 13.8K followers with just 12 posts.

On October 18, 2021, she appeared on the Youtube show, No Jumper by Sharp and Adam John

Grandmaison’. She opposed Sharp’s opinions on men, her life decisions, and relationships

during a heated argument. She stated that “males are a business for her,” and she does not date

males who earn less than $200,000.

Jasmine declared that when she appeared with DJ Akademiks on Twitch, the rapper proposed $5,000 for sex. On the other hand, the rapper disregarded the claim and said he had never met her.

She has earned a net worth of $250,000-$300,000. Her primary income sources include Social media platforms, Brand deals, modeling campaigns, and Paid Content.