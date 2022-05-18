All you need to know about Blu Jasmine

Blue Jasmine is a self-proclaimed motivational speaker and an Instagram personality. She became a part of the discussion for the public after appearing on the No Jumper podcast. Her fans are interested to know her real name, which is still a mystery to the audience.
She had earlier appeared on the No Jumper, but she came to the public after the podcast’s most recent episode, held in 2015 and hosted by Sharp and Adam John Grandmaison. No Jumper is a Youtube Channel with 3.96million subscribers, and the channel interviewed rap artists.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full Name: Jasmine
- Stage Name: Jasmine Blu
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: June 2, 1993
- Age: 28 years old
- Place of birth: USA
- Zodiac Sign: Gemini
- Nationality: American
- Religion: Christian
- Ethnicity: Multiracial
- Marital Status: Unmarried
- Boyfriend: Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn Future
- Residence: New York, USA
All about the body measurements of the Blu Jasmine
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Height: 5’5” inches
- Weight: 56KG(123lbs)
- Eye Color: Brown
- Hair Color: Black
- Bra Size: 34D
- Shoe Size: 5UK
- Body Measurements: 34-26-38 inches
Facts about Jasmine Blu
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
April, famous as Blu Jasmine, was born on June 2, 1993, in the United States. She also has her blog and operates the Just Peachy online accessory business and A Girls Guide To Life.
She is active on Instagram and has earned 13.8K followers with just 12 posts.
On October 18, 2021, she appeared on the Youtube show, No Jumper by Sharp and Adam John
Grandmaison’. She opposed Sharp’s opinions on men, her life decisions, and relationships
during a heated argument. She stated that “males are a business for her,” and she does not date
males who earn less than $200,000.
Jasmine declared that when she appeared with DJ Akademiks on Twitch, the rapper proposed $5,000 for sex. On the other hand, the rapper disregarded the claim and said he had never met her.
She has earned a net worth of $250,000-$300,000. Her primary income sources include Social media platforms, Brand deals, modeling campaigns, and Paid Content.