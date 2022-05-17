5 Common Myths About Yellow Sapphire

Gems have been used in jewelry for thousands of years, but gems also have a long history of being used in spiritual and healing practices. You may be familiar with the healing properties of certain gems and crystals, like quartz or obsidian.

One gem with a long history of being used in spiritual practices is yellow sapphire. Yellow sapphire is said to help keep marriages strong and happy. This gemstone can also help keep the wearer calm and relaxed.

Yellow Sapphire, also known as ‘Pukhraj,’ is the most precious gemstone representing the planet Jupiter. A pure Pushkaraj stone is entirely natural and extremely rare.

While most beliefs about this gemstone are very interesting, some more common misconceptions about this gemstone need to be cleared up.

Myth 1: Yellow Sapphires Are Fragile, and Will Easily Break or Chip

The truth is, they are not as fragile as other gemstones. Yellow Sapphire Stone has a Mohs hardness of 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10, which means they’re only slightly softer than a diamond (10) and are much harder than glass (5).

Pukhraj stone is a member of the corundum family, which means that it has excellent durability and will resist breakage, scratching, and chipping well.

Yellow sapphires are often considered dull and unattractive, making them a bad choice for jewelry. However, this belief is highly untrue as the stone can be used to make beautiful jewelry pieces such as rings, earrings, pendants, and necklaces. The stone looks even better when combined with diamonds or other precious stones.

Myth 2: A Yellow Sapphire Will Lose Its Color Over Time

This is one of the most common myths about yellow sapphires. Yellow sapphires are more stable than other colors of sapphire and will not lose their color over time. The color of a yellow sapphire can deepen over time!

Pukhkaraj stone holds its brightness and clarity for many years because it is free from impurities like iron and titanium found in other types of gemstones. The stones also have a higher refractive index than white or blue sapphires, which means they reflect more light to your eyes and appear brighter than other gems.

The only way to damage your yellow sapphire is by exposing it to excessive heat or cold temperatures. It would help if you always store your jewelry in a cool place away from direct sunlight so that you don’t risk losing any color or clarity in your gemstone.

As with any other natural gemstone, color change can happen with prolonged exposure to light, but this is rare with yellow sapphires because they usually have such intense color and are usually set in rings or pendants that minimize exposure to light.

Myth 3: Yellow Sapphire Can Only Be Worn in Gold

While it’s true that yellow sapphire or kanakapushyaragam stone, is best worn in gold, that doesn’t mean you can’t wear it in silver, platinum, or even steel. We’ve seen a massive boom in the popularity of yellow sapphires set in titanium bands.

Yellow sapphire looks stunning in combination with silver and platinum (mainly because they bring out its yellow shade). Depending on your style, budget, and choice, you can wear a yellow sapphire ring in all three metals. It is really up to you whether you would like to wear a Yellow Sapphire Stone in gold or silver. It is equally effective, whichever metal you choose.

Myth 4: Natural Yellow Sapphires Do Not Have Cracks or Imperfections

Natural yellow sapphires do have cracks and other imperfections—sometimes even ones that are visible to the naked eye. That’s because they come from real mines! To avoid falling for this myth, here are a few things you need to know about natural yellow sapphires:

1) They are often found in pockets with other minerals and may have been exposed to heat or pressure during mining.

2) They may have been polished in a way that hides some of their imperfections.

3) Sometimes, they have minor fractures that won’t affect their appearance (especially common in high-quality sapphires).

So, keep an open mind when shopping around for your next jewelry purchase!

Myth 5: Yellow Sapphire Can Cause Side Effects to People Wearing It

This is one of the most common misconceptions about yellow sapphire. It is believed that the stone can cause adverse side effects to people who wear it – in reality, no such thing happens. The stone is considered one of the best gemstones for astrological purposes as it has immense healing powers and brings good fortune and prosperity to its wearer.

Although some people may use it for meditation and divination, the stone is not exclusively for mystics and fortune-tellers. Anyone can wear it, regardless of their interest in mysticism or divination.

So, these are some common myths you shouldn’t believe about yellow sapphires. At the same time, be cautious when buying this gemstone. Choose a trusted seller with a good reputation like GemPundit. They offer a wide variety with an easy return policy, clear videos, and catalogs for each stone they sell.

These stores deal with original and untreated yellow sapphires from the authentic mines. The stones are accompanied by a free lab certificate proving their clarity, color grading, and ethical mining. You can ask the seller about the carat weight appropriate for you. Many stores offer free astrological recommendations to make your selection easier. Don’t hesitate to ask for help when buying a precious and timeless gemstone-like yellow sapphire.