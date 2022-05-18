Every detail you want to know about Christine Harrell
Christine Harrell is a producer from America. She got fame for being the wife of American actor Sean Astin. She is famous for her work as an Academy Award-nominated producer on Kangaroo Court (1994) and her status as Vice President and CFO of Lava Entertainment.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Christine Louise Harrell
- Date of birth: 12th September 1967
- Place of birth: Indiana, USA.
- Age: 55 years
- Nationality: American
- Horoscope: Virgo
- Occupation: Film Producer
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Sean Astin
- Height: 5 feet 4 ins or 166 cm
- Weight: 70 kg or 154 lbs
- Instagram: Not Available
- Twitter: Not Available
- Net Worth: $100k to $3 million
Further detail about Christine Harrell
● On 12th September 1967, she was born in Indiana, USA. Christine was landed to Nancy Miller and firefighter Frank Harrell.
● Christine got her bachelor’s degree from UCLA. She graduated with a B.A. in History & a B.A. in English American Literature and Culture.
● Christine was a beauty queen as she used to model. At 17 years old, she acquired the title of 1984 Miss Teen Indiana.
● Later on, she kept modeling in Los Angeles before starting her career in the film and
media business. She began working at Special Artists Agency as an associate to Elizabeth Dalling, CEO, senior accomplice, and head of worldwide and superstar portrayal.
● She is a joyfully married woman. Her husband is an actor named Sean Astin the couple got married on 11th July 1994. Patty Duke, a late actress, is her mother-in-law.
● Sean’s acting credits include Mikey Walsh in The Goonies (1985), Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001–2003), Daniel Ruettiger in Rudy (1993), and Doug Whitmore in 50 First Dates (2004).
● Christine has three daughters, actress Ali Astin (born November 27, 1996), Elizabeth Louise Astin (born August 6, 2002), and Isabella Louise Astin (born July 22, 2005).
● Christine Harrell has an estimated wealth of $100k to $3 million. Through her various sources of income, she has been able to accumulate good fortune but prefers to lead a modest lifestyle.