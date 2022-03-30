Bindi Irwin Body Measurements, bio, Height, Weight and More!

Bindi Sue Irwin is an Australian actress who was born on July 24, 1998, in Nambour, Australia. She hosted a wildlife documentary series for children at the age of nine named Bindi the Jungle Girl. It is because she grew up at the Australia Zoo.

Bindi Irwin proved her talent in dancing, singing, and hosting. She won the dancing with star season 21. Bindi is the daughter of late Steve Irwin and Terri Irvin. She launched the show Bindi the Jungle Girl after her father’s death.

Moreover, she debuted a fictional book series in 2011. She also participated in the new reality show Crikey! It’s the Irwins. Bindi Irwin celebrated the memory of her father annually as “Steve Irwin Day” on November 15.

She celebrated her 21st birthday on July 24, 2019, and engaged to Chandler Powell. They married on March 25, 2020, in a small ceremony. Moreover, they also announced in 2021 that they are expecting their first child.

Irwin gave birth to a baby girl on March 25, 2021, named Grace Warrior Powell. She looks slim and smart here; you can read the body measurements of Bindi Irwin. Her father was so tall as Steve Irwin’s height was five feet and eleven inches.

Bindi Irwin Body Measurements

Bindi Irwin Weight:54 kg

Bindi Irwin Height:5’1″

Bindi Irwin Bra size: 32C

Bindi Irwin Shoe size: 8

Bindi Irwin Body measurements: 35-25-34 inches

Personal Information