Charlie XCX Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Charlie XCX is a famous British singer and songwriter, born on 2nd August 1992. Her real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison. She was born in Cambridge, England. Her father’s name is Jon Aitchison, who was an entrepreneur, and her mother Shamera is a former nurse and file attendant.

Charlie went to Bishop’s Stortford College and then left the college in 2010. After that, she got her education from the School of Fine Arts in London. The very first song album of Charlie was released in 2008.

After that, she collaborated with other singers and rappers. She collaborated with the popular rapper Iggy Azalea in the song Fancy. It was one of the best-selling singles and was also nominated for Grammy Awards. She started her career at the age of sixteen.

Her most famous singles ate IFranchesckaar and Stay Away. Charlie gained prominence after Alex Metric released the song “End of the World.” She released her debut studio album when she was twenty years old.

Her album True Romance hit well and reached multiple charts. Over time, Charlie got commercial success and debuted at number 28 on the US billboard 200.

Another album of Charlie was Vroom vroom that released and gained significant recognition. She won many awards such as Billboard Music Award and The Radio Disney Music Award.

Charlie XCX Body Measurements



Charli XCX Weight: 55kg

Charli XCX Height: 5’3″

Charli XCX Bra Size: 34B

Charli XCX Shoe size: 7.5 US

Charli XCX Body measurements: 35-26-34 inches

Personal Information