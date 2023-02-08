Big Drifts: Essential Tips For Driving Safely In Chicago’s Winter Weather

Living in Chicago during the winter can be a challenge. With icy roads and frigid temperatures, driving can be dangerous. Large cities often have congested traffic and narrow streets, which can make it difficult to navigate. Learning to operate a vehicle in a busy city takes time and practice, especially during the winter.

If you do happen to get in an accident, it’s important to seek out a Chicago car accident lawyer. These professionals are well-versed in the laws in the area and can provide invaluable guidance after an accident. You can take proactive steps to ensure your safety by learning tips for driving on icy roads. Let’s take a look at a few.

Look Out For Black Ice

Black ice is a thin coating of transparent ice on a roadway that is difficult to see. It is a thin layer of ice that is created when the temperature is below freezing and there is moisture on the ground. Black ice usually forms on bridges and overpasses, but can also form on any roadway if the conditions are right.

When driving on black ice, the tires lose traction, causing the car to slide or skid. This lack of traction makes it difficult to control the car and results in many accidents. It is important to be aware of these conditions and to drive cautiously when they exist.

The best way to avoid black ice is to drive slowly and be aware of your surroundings. Before driving, check the weather and road conditions to ensure that it is safe. If you do hit black ice, remain calm and take your foot off the gas. Do not brake, as this may cause the car to skid further.

Steer in the direction you want the car to go and use small, gradual movements. If your car skids, let it slow down and you should be able to regain control. If you are still having trouble, pull over to the side of the road and wait for the weather to improve.

Drive Slowly And Carefully

Driving slowly and carefully in Chicago’s winter conditions is essential in helping to prevent collisions. The roads may be icy and slippery which can make it difficult to control a vehicle. It is important to drive below the posted speed limit to give yourself more time to react to changing conditions.

Pay close attention to the weather and road conditions and adjust your speed accordingly. Driving slowly and carefully also gives you more time to stop if needed. Be aware of your surroundings and leave enough distance between your car and the car in front of you.

Invest In A Set Of Snow Tires

Snow tires are specifically designed to provide enhanced traction and improved handling in wintry conditions. They are constructed with a unique rubber compound that remains soft and pliable even in freezing temperatures, allowing the tires to maintain a grip on the road. Additionally, the tread design is optimized to provide a better grip on icy or snow-covered roads, helping to keep the car stable and safe.

Snow tires also feature larger tread blocks and sipes, which are small slits in the tread that help disperse water and snow, providing better grip and stability. Investing in a set of snow tires for your car can help you navigate the snowy Chicago roads with confidence and safety.

Keep Emergency Supplies In Your Car

Every driver should have a few emergency supplies in their car during a Chicago winter. Always ensure you have a spare tire, a tire jack, a tire iron, and a tire pressure gauge in case of a flat tire. A first aid kit, a flashlight, a set of jumper cables, and a road flare should be kept in the car at all times. An emergency blanket and extra clothing like a hat and gloves are also essential.

For extra safety, a car charger and a phone charger should also be kept in the car in case of an emergency. Keep a bag of sand or kitty litter in the trunk to help with traction if the car gets stuck in the snow. Have a few snacks and bottles of water in the car to help keep you energized and hydrated during a long drive.

Driving safely in Chicago’s winter weather is essential to avoiding accidents. Be aware of the conditions and drive slowly and cautiously to avoid black ice. Have a set of snow tires ready to help you navigate the treacherous roads. Keep emergency supplies in your car and be prepared for any possible event or outcome.