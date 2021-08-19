Amber Heard Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

Amber Heard is an outstanding American actress who was born on 22 April 1986 in Austin, Texas. She worked in many movies such as Never Back Down, Drive angry, Joneses, Alpha Dog, and Friday Night Lights.

In her box office hit movies Zombieland and the Thriller, Stepfather. Moreover, Amber was nominated for an Academy Award. Her acting received great positive feedback from critics and community members.

Amber became famous in the comedy movie Pineapple Express and won the Young Hollywood Award for the best breakthrough performance. Heard appeared in one of the popular roles with Johnny Depp in The Rum Diary that premiered at the Canadian film festival 2010.

One of the big projects for Amber was “ All The Boys Love Mandy Love,” which received mixed reviews, but her performance was really appreciated. Amber refused the conventional labels to define one’s sexual orientation.

She is bisexual and has relationships with both men and women. She was also involved with Valentino Lanus in 2006. Moreover, she was in a relationship with the Ameican singer and actor Mark Wystrach that ended in 2007.

Besides, she also dated Johnny Depp, and they married in a private civil ceremony on 3 February 2015 but divorced on 23 May 2016.

Amber Heard Body Measurements

Amber Heard Horoscope: Taurus

Amber Heard Height: 5 ft 7

Amber Heard Weight: 62 kg

Amber Heard Bra Size: 34B

Amber Heard Shoe size: 8 US

Amber Heard Measurements: 34-27-34 inches

Personal Information

Amber Heard Birthday Date: April 22, 1986

Amber Heard Age: 35

Amber Heard Nationality: American

Amber Heard Boyfriend: Bianca Butti

Amber Heard Eye color: Blue

Amber Heard Hair color: Blonde