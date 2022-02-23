Biography

Alexandra Cooper Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
Footballer Alex Cooper is famous for Liverpool youth. She was born on 4th November 1991. She started playing for Liverpool under contract in 2007. But she got many injuries several times while practicing. And she suffered from a broken ankle, which she advised resting for six months at home. Many clubs like Ross Country invited her. She played for the Scottish Third Division in 2012. And she made a contract in 2017 with Falkirk club of the Scottish Championship. And then they won by 7-1, and she played as a substitute for the whole season. She made a contract with Cheltenham Town in the same year. And then, she joined as an agent for Fresno F.C in 2018.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Alexandra Cooper Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches
  • Alexandra Cooper Weight: 132 lbs or (60 kg)
  • Alexandra Cooper Horoscope: Leo
  • Alexandra Cooper Bra size: 34B
  • Alexandra Cooper Shoe size: 6 US
  • Alexandra Cooper Measurements: 36-24-36 inches or (91.4-60-91.4 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Alexandra Cooper Date of Birth: 15th May 1982
  • Alexandra Cooper Age: 39 years
  • Alexandra Cooper Eye color: Blue
  • Alexandra Cooper Hair color: Blonde
  • Alexandra Cooper Nationality: American
  • Alexandra Cooper Boyfriend: Noah Syndergaard
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

