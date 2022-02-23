Maria LaRosa Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Maria LaRosa was born on 7th November 1976 in New York, U.S. But she grew in Ramsey, New Jersey. She is an American TV meteorologist. Moreover, the actress worked at The Weather Channel in Atlanta, Georgia. She completed her studies at Penn State University, where she met her graduate degree in meteorology. She is, however, a member of the National Weather Association. And therefore, the American Meteorological Society, then she holds the approved certificate of the broadcasting meteorologist. Besides all, she worked as a co-host at America’s Morning Headquarters, then Weekend Recharge.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Maria LaRosa Weight: 126lbs or (57 kg)

Maria LaRosa Height: 6 Feet and 2 Inches

Maria LaRosa Shoe Size: Unknown

Maria LaRosa Bra Size: 34 B

Maria LaRosa Body measurements: 36-26-36 inches or (91-66-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: