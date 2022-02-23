Biography

Maria LaRosa Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
282

Maria LaRosa was born on 7th November 1976 in New York, U.S. But she grew in Ramsey, New Jersey. She is an American TV meteorologist. Moreover, the actress worked at The Weather Channel in Atlanta, Georgia. She completed her studies at Penn State University, where she met her graduate degree in meteorology. She is, however, a member of the National Weather Association. And therefore, the American Meteorological Society, then she holds the approved certificate of the broadcasting meteorologist. Besides all, she worked as a co-host at America’s Morning Headquarters, then Weekend Recharge.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Maria LaRosa5

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Maria LaRosa Weight: 126lbs or (57 kg)
  • Maria LaRosa Height: 6 Feet and 2 Inches
  • Maria LaRosa Shoe Size: Unknown
  • Maria LaRosa Bra Size: 34 B
  • Maria LaRosa Body measurements: 36-26-36 inches or (91-66-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

Maria LaRosa

  • Maria LaRosa Date of Birth: 7th November 1976
  • Maria LaRosa Age: 44 years
  • Maria LaRosa Eye color: Hazel
  • Maria LaRosa Hair color: Dyed brown
  • Maria LaRosa Nationality: American
  • Maria LaRosa Horoscope: Scorpio
  • Maria LaRosa Spouse/Boyfriend: Mariusz Kolakowski
    Maria LaRosa
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

You might also like
Biography

Alexandra Cooper Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Alex Jones Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

Biography

Kat Foster Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography

Who is Abigail Shapiro?Bio,Married and Career life of Abby.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.