Aarti Sequeira Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More

Aarti Lucica Sequeria is an Indo-American chef and television personality who was born on 19th August 1978. She got popularity for the Next Food Network Star Season 6 winner. Her birthplace was Mumbai and raised in Dubai.

She studied media journalism at Northwestern University. After graduation, she started working as a producer for the cable new company CNN until 2003 and then moved to Los Angeles, California.

She got professional cooking training from Culver City’s cooking school and was certified in 2007. After winning the Food Network series, she started showing “ Aarti Party’ in 2010.

Moreover, she hosted the show Taste in Translation on the Cooking Channel and seeks out famous dishes from around the world. She cooked food with the flavors of her childhood memories of India and bending Indian Ingredients with the dishes.

She suffered postpartum depression and also engaged in support of Post Partum International. She wrote a book named “ AartiPaarti: An American Kitchen with an Indian soul.”

Aarti Sequeira Body Measurements

Weight: 85 kg

Height: 5’6″

Bra Size: 48 F

Body Measurements: 43-31-44 inches

