Albany Irvin Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Albany Irvin is an American corporate speaker, author, and philanthropist. She was born on 30th September in Louisiana. She became the number one shopping Tv network QVC from 2009 to 2016.

She got an education from Quachita Baptist University and began her career as a public speaker. Moreover, she was also worked at West Chester as a brand specialist. Albany has the capability of handling B2B and B2C sales.

In addition, the talented Albany worked in more than 1000 unscripted television projects from 1995 to 2009. Albany remained the sales manager of Santa Clara for three years and managed the events like Austin Women’s, Watermark Women’s Conference, Liberty Media Investors Conference, Pennsylvania Conference for Women.

She is also a member of the National Speakers Association. Irvin keeps her personal life secret so we just know that she is married and has three children. we don’t have information about her husband. She got fired from QVC in December 2016.

After that, she started her own company and launched products. The estimated net worth of Albany Irvin is almost $500,000.

Albany Irvin Body Measurements

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 59 kg

Bra size: Unknown

Shoe size: 7.5 US

Body Measurements: Unknown

Personal Information