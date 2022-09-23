7 Tips To Make Your Air Conditioner Last Longer

The air conditioner is a major household electronic, especially in a tropical country. Almost every house needs to have an air conditioner in order to be able to bear the hot and humid weather. When the weather is really hot, it is not unlikely for an air conditioner to be turned on all day to add coolness and provide comfort to the room.

But just like any goods in general, the more you use them, the more their durability will also decrease along the way. And they will end up being damaged easily as well. Because the price of air conditioning is relatively high, many people want to ensure that the air conditioner they buy could be durable for a long time. Thus, they can get the most out of their investment.

Generally, an air conditioner could start to face minor problems after a period of use of around 3 years. But if you really take care of your air conditioner, and use it properly – your air conditioner can last up to 10 years. Follow the following tips to make sure your home air conditioner lasts longer!

Use Timer Feature

Every electronic product has a mean time between failures (MTBF) -an estimate of how long the electronic device can be on without being damaged or if one of its components dies and must be replaced. To ensure that the MTBF number is not reached quickly, we advise you to use your air conditioner mindfully.

You should turn your air conditioner off after a maximum of 5 hours usage, this will help to let the engine cool -thus keeping it from damage. You should wait until it cools down before it can be turned on again. You should also not set the air conditioner temperature below 22°C, because this will make the air conditioner engine hot quickly.

So that you don’t have to be bothered having to turn on or turn off the air conditioner at certain hours, you can use the timer feature which is almost certainly present in all air conditioners. The timer feature will help you to keep the air conditioner machine from being damaged quickly.

Clean Air Conditioner Filter

Clean the air conditioner filter regularly at least once every 2 months. If your filter is too dirty, then you should replace it with a new one. Dust that accumulates on the filter will block the airflow, this can cause the air conditioner to malfunction. As a result, your air conditioner might be prone to breaking down.

Clean Air Conditioner Coil

Not only the filter, but you should also pay attention to the air conditioner coil. The air conditioner coil also needs to be cleaned regularly because of the dust that often accumulates inside. Too much dust build-up on the coil can lessen its ability to absorb heat. Check the air conditioner coils regularly to clean them.

Check The Thermostat

Always check the thermostat of your aircon to make sure the air conditioner is working properly and keeps the room temperature stable. If no one is home, then it’s better if you turn off the air conditioner.

Choose The Right Sizing Of Your Aircon

Make sure you choose the suitable air conditioner size to be placed in your room. If you use a big air conditioner for a small room, it won’t be efficient because too much power will make the room too cold and it will waste electricity. Meanwhile, if you choose a small air conditioner for a big size room, it will make your air conditioner work too hard and thus prone to be damaged quickly.

Ensure The Air-Conditioner Room Is Tightly Closed

If the room is not tightly closed, the circulation of hot air from outside will affect it and eventually disturb the temperature balance in the room. To ensure that the air conditioner works effectively to cool your room, make sure that you always close your air-conditioned room tightly.

Regular Check-Up

An air conditioner which is regularly maintained will definitely last longer than the one without. Maintaining your air conditioner on a regular basis not only saves money but also keeps your home comfortable.

Because your air conditioner will need an aircon servicing and repair from time to time, it is important for you to make sure that you hire professional and trusted technicians. So whenever you encounter problems with your air conditioner you can ask them to help you.

Generally, air conditioner manufacturers provide services to help repair minor faults, and prevent major damage to the air conditioner. But it will also be great if you can have other service options on hand.