Best Gifts for Your Libra Friend

Anyone born between 22 September and 23 October is a Libra, meaning that you’re likely on the hunt for the perfect birthday gift for the Libra in your life. The Libra constellation is a set of scales, meaning that Libras concern themselves with obtaining justice, peace, harmony, and balance in their lives.

As a result, you’ll likely find that your Libra friend is friendly, cozy, and extroverted. On top of these key traits, Libras are also known for their persuasion, frankness, intelligence, and charm, which enables them to form seamless connections with everyone they meet.

Ultimately, Libras are great people, and you want a gift that reflects their positive attributes and also expresses your love and appreciation for them. Read on to discover our top picks of gifts for your Libra friend.

Zodiac Earrings

First up is a pair of zodiac earrings that mimic the constellation of the scales. Jewelry is a great gift for anyone, but especially for a Libra. This is because jewelry gifts tend to be keepsakes that we wear almost every day. Therefore, a gift of earrings may contribute to the balance that Libras strive for. Similarly, Libras are renowned for their charm, so why not gift them with a charm on their big day? What’s more, Libras are all about forming connections, and wearing a piece of jewelry that was gifted to you connects you to the person you received it from.

Libra Mug

Next up is a funky mug with the Libra constellation on the front. For anyone else, a mug may seem like a throwaway gift, but not for a Libra. Libras love to be cozy, and what’s cozier than a hot drink, yummy snacks, a spooky film, and a mound of blankets? At the same time, Libras are very friendly people, and what better way to catch up with friends than over a hot beverage? Regardless of how they use it, your Libra friend is sure to get plenty of use out of a mug that reflects them and they’ll appreciate that it’s from you.

Birth Month Flower Grow Kit

Every month has a specific flower attached to it, September being aster and marigold being October. Flowers are a great gift, as they express love and appreciation, but what’s great about a birth month flower grow kit, this is even more personal. Not only will your Libra friend get to nurture this flower and watch it grow into something beautiful, but it’s something that also represents them. This also plays into their need for balance, as they’ll be able to bring balance into the life of this flower.

Birthdate Candles

As with mugs, candles can feel like a bit of a copout present; however, this once again isn’t the case for a Libra. We’ve already touched on the fact that they thrive in cozy conditions, and the candle is the epitome of a cozy environment. What makes a birthdate candle even more special is that it’s dedicated to the recipient. Despite this, you may find that your Libra friend doesn’t want to light this candle as they don’t want to see it melt away! If this is the case, though, candles still make pretty decorations.

Libra Tote Bag

Last but not least is a Libra tote bag. Libras are friendly and extroverted, meaning they need to go from here and there to everywhere. A tote bag is perfect for carrying everything you need with ease and is so lightweight that it doesn’t feel like an inconvenience. Similarly, the softness of a tote bag makes it one of the coziest bags ever.