5 Roof Upgrades That Are Worth the Investment

Is it time to replace your roof?

Before you dive headfirst into this project, it’s best to hold your horses and think about roof improvement. After all, it’s going to take a long while before you have to re-roof your home again. So isn’t it better to get roof upgrades that can add to your new roof’s aesthetics, functionality, and longevity?

There are many benefits of upgraded roofing that are worth the investment. You can increase your new roof’s durability, make it more energy-efficient, and enhance the protection it provides to the property below it. More than that, the best roof upgrades can save you money in the long run.

Here are five upgrades to consider for your home’s upcoming re-roofing.

1. Start With the Shingles

The shingles are often the most clear-cut way to modernize your roof.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with opting for traditional asphalt or wood shingles. But, if you’re concerned about cooling costs, especially in the summer, you could look into reflective shingles.

These modern, energy-efficient shingles can reduce your cooling costs by about 7 to 15 percent. Installing a “green roof” can save you hundreds of dollars in energy bills; just ask the guys from Ragsdale Roofing and Innovations LLC.

Another helpful upgrade is to install impact-resistant shingles if you live in an area with high winds or frequent hail.

2. Consider What’s Underneath the Shingles

Just below the shingles is the underlayment, which is an oft-overlooked item. The underlayment is a waterproof or resistant material, typically felt or synthetic, applied onto the roof deck.

Sure, roof underlayment may not always be necessary, but it provides extra protection from water damage. You would appreciate this added defense if you live in an area with heavy rain and inclement weather.

3. Ask About Ventilation Roof Upgrades

Without enough ventilation, your attic can turn into an oven in the summer. Not only that but heat and moisture can accumulate and promote the growth of mold and mildew. So it’s not only a structural concern but a health concern as well.

To keep the attic and your entire home cool, consider asking the contractor to add extra vents with your new roof installation. Common types of vents include static, ridge, and gable vents.

4. Flash Your Eaves

Ice dams may be your roof’s nastiest enemy in the winter. Your eaves are susceptible to icicle formation because they’re the part of the roof that doesn’t receive enough heat from your home.

Flashing your eaves can prevent the formation and subsequent damage of ice dams. It’s also a good idea to install flashing on vulnerable areas such as skylights and dormers.

5. Don’t Forget the Gutters

Do you remember how grueling it is to remove leaves and debris clogging up your gutters? But if you fail to do that before the rainy season starts, then you might end up with a leaky roof!

New gutters are designed to be maintenance-free. They don’t trap leaves nor clog as easily as old-style ones. It’s well worth the price if you can dismiss the chore of cleaning your gutters.

Give Some Love to Your Roof

Through the years, your roof has been quietly doing its job of protecting the people under it. It’s time to pay back its constant and faithful service with roof upgrades. When it’s time for re-roofing your home, consider investing in upgraded roofing.

