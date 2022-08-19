5 Major Risks Associated with the Use of AI

Technology has greatly revolutionized the world we live in. From the way we work to how we entertain ourselves, everything has changed quite a lot in the past few decades. The Internet is the major game-changer in all fields of our life. There is hardly anyone who isn’t facilitating from this technology.

Thanks to ISPs like Spectrum Internet®, Verizon Fios, Google Fiber, and others, every commercial as well as residential user has become smarter in some way and no longer seeks inefficient ways of living. But the innovation doesn’t end with the Internet. The notion that only humans have the brain power and ability to perform tasks requiring mental capacities has become obsolete thanks to Artificial Intelligence. AI is defined as the intelligence of robots as opposed to human intelligence, and it has the ability to bring forth a massive revolution.

But while there are many advantages of AI, there are some risks associated with its use as well. Here are some of the major risks of using Artificial Intelligence that we should all be careful about.

Robots will Replace Human Labor

There was a time when a human computer would perform all the complex computations. Today such manual tools and devices have become obsolete and completely replaced by electronic computers. In the same way, there are many jobs that are on the verge of being replaced by robots. We might not realize it today, but soon we will see a major lay-off of human workers as tasks will be performed much more efficiently by robots. Some major areas where AI has already started replacing humans include proofreading, manufacturing, customer service, and others.

Retail services are also seeing a shift towards AI. We can see many retail shops where there are no human employees. The buyer can self-order and pay, and AI can make the whole process much easier, safer, and more efficient.

Privacy Violation

If you ever dreaded if the Orwellian era of constant surveillance would ever become true, we have bad news for you, it might actually be if AI meets with a Big Brother-like figure. While AI-induced privacy is beneficial to improve the security of our houses and workplaces, too much invasion of privacy can actually become a big hurdle in our lives.

Moreover, the huge amount of data fed to the AI-driven algorithms might be susceptible to data breaches, compromising the privacy of individuals. Additionally, Artificial Intelligence might generate data without the permission of individuals, and use it for the benefit of the authoritative figure.

Thus AI might lead to privacy concerns linked with data collection, storage, and use, including Data repurposing, Data persistence, and Data spillovers.

Social Manipulation

There are many forms of manipulation, and the exploitation of human choices detected by AI algorithms is one of them. The situation gets worse when AI uses the data collected about human biases in personalized additive strategies with the goal of selling some products online or using the emotional vulnerability of individuals to promote services that match their temporary needs.

Social Media is an example of target marketing; through its autonomous-powered algorithm, they become fully aware of who you are and what you like and can leave you shocked. A visible case was the 2016 US presidential elections when the data collected from over 50 million Facebook users was used in running the political campaign and socially manipulating the individuals. And all this doesn’t stop at manipulation, AI can spread propaganda through personal data and algorithms to the individuals in whatever way they find more convincing, whether factful or fictitious.

Autonomous Weapons

Autonomous Weapons are weapons controlled by AI instead of humans. They collect and analyze data from their surrounding, identify potent enemies based on the fed algorithms, and then attack independently.

Military forces around the world already have access to many AI-controlled weapons such as drones, facial recognition software, and others. While it might not sound that bad, if an AI system gets hacked or infected with malware, it can lead to some serious outcomes. When we start allowing AI to decide our life and death without any human intervention, the consequences can be both-sided.

AI Malware

Lastly, like any other technology, AI-powered devices are susceptible to malware attacks. If AI devices, particularly autonomous weapons, get infected with malware, the consequences can be very serious.

Another risk of AI is in the form of malware AI. It refers to the use of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to support cybercrimes. Not only is AI used to help humans make their work efficient and safer, but criminals are also using it to support their activities and spread danger.

To Sum Up,

AI is a technology that can help make our lives a lot easier and more efficient by taking off the burden, both physical and mental. However, there are some serious risks associated with its use as mentioned above. We need to be aware of these threats and use the technology in a better, more efficient, and safer way.