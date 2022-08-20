All You Need To Know About Isaiah Crews

Isaiah Crews is a famous Family Member. He was born on June 27, 2005, and his birthplace is the United States. Isaiah is also well known as Originally gained fame as the son of actor Terry Crews. He was cast in the TV series Side Hustle as Munchy in Nickelodeon in 2020.

Isaiah originated in the United States. He was cast to star with Jayden Bartels on Side Hustle’s TV series.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Name: Isaiah Crews

Birthday: June 27, 2005

Age: 15

Gender: Male

Nationality: American

Profession: Actor

Parents: Terry Crews, Rebecca King-Crews

Marital Status: Single

Instagram: @isaiahsamuelcrews

Twitter: @isaiahsamuelcrews

Net Worth: $250k, approximately

All about the body measurements of Isaiah Crews

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 75kg

Shoe Size: not available

Body Measurements: not available

Facts About Isaiah Crews

Here are the further critical facts of this media personality

Isaiah Crews birthday is on 27-Jun-05, and he was born on Monday. He is now 16 years old. Isaiah’s sun sign is Cancer, and his birth flower is Rose or Honeysuckle.

Isaiah appears on a reality TV show named The Family Crews. And Isaiah in 2018 was also seen in the Gamer’s Choice Awards.

Isaiah initially gained fame for being the son of American actor Terry Crews and actress Rebecca King-Crews. However, his fame increased when he appeared as Munchy in Nickelodeon’s series Side Hustle.

Isaiah Crews is a successful young American actor who is building quite a reputation for himself in the entertainment (movie) Industry. It is reported that he has an estimated net worth of USD 250k approximately.

He had said that he had first seen his father on the comedy film White Chicks. He noted that his father’s job is a lot of fun and then that he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Isaiah has been frequently pictured with his dad in public.

He performed at the 2018 Gamers’ Choice Awards.

Crews have been known for lighting up red carpets with their impeccable fashion style. He has disclosed himself as a perfectionist and has relished blending his music tastes with fashion.

Isaiah has loved romance films and books. And he has admitted once to have been a softie.

He has a massive fan base of anime.

He has been a collector, toys, and devices, having enjoyed gathering figurines, including a scale replica of DeLorean’s time machine.

As a musician, he has played drums, bass, produced beats, sung, and performed as a DJ. Also been an accomplished dancer. And confessed to having been a gamer and had a lot of fun about building a PC from scratch with his father, which went viral.

Crews have loved the goofy nature of his character Munchy and have preferred doing light-hearted acting. He has believed that funny shows and dramas that make the audience laugh and enjoy are very useful.

He has never liked celery.

He has dreamed of making a dark comedy film.