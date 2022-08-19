Everything you need to know about Erin Angle 

She is the wife of American actor Jon Bernthal who began his career in the early 2000s. Before getting married to Jon, she served as a trauma nurse at the University of Southern California Hospital and Georgetown University Medical Center.
On 14 February 1976, she was born in Pittsburgh, United States. She belongs to mixed ethnicity. Her husband is known for working in the entertainment industry and appearing in various high profile television and film roles.
Besides, Erin is the niece of retired professional wrestler Kurt Angle. He is known for his time in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Kurt is also acquainted with Jon due to Erin marriage.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Erin Angle
Date of birth: 14 February 1976
Place of birth: Pittsburgh, USA
Age: 46 years
Horoscope: Aquarius
Nationality: American
Occupation: Trauma Nurse
Instagram: Not available
Net Worth: $2.4 Million
Spouse/Boyfriend: Jon Bernthal
All about the body measurements of the actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress
- Erin Angle Weight: 55 Kg or 121 lbs
- Erin Angle Height: 5 ft 3 inches or 160 cm
- Erin Angle Bra size: 32 C
- Erin Angle Shoe size: 6 US
- Erin Angle Body measurements: 34-26-35 inches
Further details about Erin Angle
- Erin was raised in Pittsburgh, and she set her sights on a medical career at a young age.
- After finishing high school, Erin enrolled at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she earned a degree in nursing in 1998.
- After getting a degree, Erin joined Georgetown University Medical Center. Further, she worked there as a trauma nurse.
- Later, she continued her studies and got admission to the University of Southern California to earn a master’s degree in anesthesiology.
- During her master studies, she also worked at the University of South California Hospital.
- Erin continued serving in the trauma sector but moved away from her work after holding Jon’s hand.
- Erin and Jon met during a party in New York. They lived together for some time and married on 25 September 2010, in Potomac, Maryland.
- The two have been together since and have three children. Her husband shared a moment when the couple nearly broke up, just after he had moved to Los Angeles.
- He realized that he made a few mistakes in Los Angeles that drove them apart, though he tried to win her back. Jon brought her to sort out the matter and requested singer Willie Nelson to dedicate a song to them.
- Now they live happily together, and Erin is focused on supporting her husband and raising their children. Often, she visited the filming set of her husband while he was working on several projects.
- They have three children together, two sons; Henry was born in August 2011, Billy was born in January 2013, and Adeline was born in February 2015. The family currently lives in Ojai, California.
- In 2009, her husband achieved his breakthrough after he was cast as Shane Walsh in the television adaptation of “The Walking Dead.”
- Some of his most notable credits are “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Punisher”, “Baby Driver”, and “The Wolf of Wall Street”.
- Erin is not active on any social media accounts, but her husband has around 3M followers on his Instagram, where Jon shares photos with Erin Angle and the kids.