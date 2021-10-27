Who Are The Favorites For The 2022 World Series?

With the 2021 World Series upon us, let’s take a moment to look at the teams who share the ballpark and celebrate some of the best teams in the league. The best way to do that is to ponder on who is making it to the World Series next year, so that’s exactly what we’re doing today. A lot can change in a season, especially when new talent gets drafted, and so there’s no telling who will come out on top in 2022.

That said, oddsmakers have already been asking themselves this very question and have some early estimates, so let’s look at those. Naturally, the odds may look very different when the 2022 season starts as we get more information about how the teams and the players in them are performing.

If you’re interested in the favorites because you’re the betting type, you should try MLB betting online if you haven’t tried it already.

Los Angeles Dodgers +500

Throughout the entirety of the 2021 season, the Dodgers were favorites amongst oddsmakers. Having won the 2020 World Series, they’ve taken the title 7 times in the past, more than the average MLB team. After opening at +400, their odds improved to +200 and then fell back to +850 as games passed and the Braves proved that they weren’t going anywhere. The Braves beat the Dodgers 4-2 in the league championship and entered the 2021 World Series.

Clearly, oddsmakers think that the Los Angeles Dodgers have a shot next year. They had been fairly unstoppable after shaking off an early game 1 defeat in the 2021 NCLS and, if the Braves aren’t standing in their way next year, they could sail to a 2022 victory. Given how the presence of the Braves at the World Series was a surprise for many commentators, it’s a good bet that the Dodgers will reliably place next season over other teams, it just wasn’t their year this time.

Houston Astros +700

For all that talk about the Atlanta Braves, they’re not winning the 2021 World Series unless they manage to defy the odds and overcome the Houston Astros at the ballpark. It makes sense that the Astros would top the odds given for the 2022 World Series. They’re based on how the teams are performing right now and the Astros are about to head a World Series showdown against the Braves.

After becoming champions of the AL West subdivision, the Astros have earned their place in this year’s World Series against the Braves. While they had some sox trouble with the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox, the Astros persevered. They didn’t have a hyped-up team like the Dodgers standing in their way, allowing them to climb ahead in the odds rankings virtually unopposed.

Atlanta Braves +900

As we know by now, the 2021 World Series is the Braves versus the Astros. Both teams began the 2021 season as underdogs but have fought to the World Series championship game in their respective subdivisions. They were responsible for knocking the Dodgers out of the competition to become NL East champions, and now they’re facing off against the Astros.

Like with the Astros, this recent performance has oddsmakers looking at the Braves for 2022. Being so far away from the event itself, there’s no doubt that the odds are going to change, and when the 2022 season starts, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Braves and the Astros settle lower in the power rankings. That said, it’s clear that they were underestimated going into this season, and won’t be next year.

New York Yankees +1000

The New York Yankees are a staple of every list of World Series favorites. This is because New York’s premier baseball team has played in 40 World Series over the years and has won 27 of them, more than any other team in not just Major League Baseball, but all American sports leagues as a whole.

So, they’re the natural choice for a bettor who wants to go with the safe option. That said, their 2021 season performance left many unconvinced of their ability to make it to the World Series, and this was confirmed when they were knocked out by their long-time rival, the Boston Red Sox. Their ability to turn the 2022 World Series into their 28th win all depends on if they can resolve the inconsistent performance we saw this season.

Chicago White Sox +1200

After having beat the Los Angeles Angels, the Texas Rangers, the Detroit Tigers, the Cleveland Indians, and the Cincinnati Reds throughout a fierce 2021 season, the White Sox were knocked out by the Houston Astros in the Division Series. Much like the LA Dodgers, they seemed to be doing well until they came up against an unexpected barrier in the Astros, who handily beat the White Sox 3-1.

If the same standard is met in 2022, the White Sox could make it to the World Series, especially if the Astros fumble and get knocked out of the AL so that they’re out of the White Sox’s way.