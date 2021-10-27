Tips to Keep Your Lower Back Strong and Healthy

One of the most common health-related issues in today’s day and age is lower back pain. Lower back pain is common among all ages and it is due to various reasons like bad posture, the wrong exercise form, and poor lifestyle habits.

Lower back pain not only affects your health but also diminishes the quality of your life by preventing you from performing your daily activities and many more. So taking care of your lower back is very important for a healthy lifestyle.

There are many different measures you can take to alleviate the back pain from getting worse. You need to relieve the pressure, reduce strain and strengthen your back muscles. Along with this, if you want to stay away from the lower back completely, you need to develop a few habits and make lifestyle changes. Let’s look into a few of them.

Regular exercise to strengthen core muscles:

A strong and supportive muscles throughout the trunk of the body ensures you stay away from lower back pain. Regular strength training that includes a core workout should be incorporated into your lifestyle. Work on your core muscles at least twice a week. Some core exercises you can include are crunches, planks and superman are few exercises that help you maintain a strong core.

Have the right posture while sleeping:

Sleeping for at least 7 hours a day helps you rest and rejuvenate for the next day. But you have to sleep the right way to avoid joint and muscle pains. You should avoid sleeping on your stomach as it puts additional pressure on the spine. But you can reduce the pressure by putting a pillow under your knees. This helps to elevate your legs thereby relieving the pressure on your back. However, the much safer option is by sleeping on your side.

Fix your nutrition:

There are few vitamin deficiencies that lead to weak bones. Consuming plenty of calcium and vitamin D helps you keep your bones strong thereby reducing the chances of osteoporosis and lower back pain. Milk, eggs, fatty fish, cheese, leafy vegetables, and yogurt are few options to fix the calcium and vitamin deficiency.

Avoid smoking:

We are well aware that smoking causes many diseases like lung cancer etc but smokers are also prone to lower back pain as well. The scientific reason behind this is that nicotine prevents the flow of blood to the disks in the spine which can cause them to dry out. Smoking also decreases the oxygen levels in the blood which leads to a reduction in nourishment to the tendons of the back.

Few vitamin deficiencies lead5)Avoid lifting with the wrong posture:

Many gym-goers face this lower back issue quite frequently. This is because of lifting weights with wrong posture and technique. With performing compound movements like deadlifts and squats, do not overarch the back, instead keep it neutral to avoid any issues. So always perform the exercises with proper form and techniques, if you are not sure how to do it, consider hiring a coach who can help you with your form and posture.

Maintain a healthy weight:

Exercise combined with proper nutrition can help you maintain a healthy weight. Being overweight or a sudden increase in weight can put more stress on the muscles and ligaments in your lower back. So, keep your weight in check which not only helps to keep your lower back strong but also for your overall health.

Conclusion:

To wind up, you should definitely consult a chiropractor for back pain which is severe and lasts for more than two days. But if the pain is too minimal, you can try some stretches like cobra pose, cat camel stretch, and superman exercise which helps to relieve the pain slowly. We hope this article helps you to know how you can keep your lower back strong and healthy without any injuries.