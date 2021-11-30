What Movie Theatres Allow Concealed Carry?

Most theaters across the US have policies governing the presence of firearms. Some allow specific types of guns, while others do not allow any. This is after a growing concern of illegal firearms being brought into theaters in an attempt to manage the risks of attacks.

While wearing a vest to the movies may seem like a good idea, you may not have any luck getting inside. Most theater chains have enforced the rule; no firearms inside, and if found with one, you risk being thrown out or charged for trespassing.

Top movie theaters such as AMC Theaters, Cinemark Theaters, Harkins Theaters, and Regal Cinemas do not allow firearms in any of their chains. This enforcement was after several attacks on theaters, which were not a breeze to manage in their own light.

Movie theaters have no problem with you bringing your concealed carry, but it would be quite a challenge to pick on illegal firearms even if they were to frisk before entering And; in the event of an attack, most movie theaters are not equipped to manage the chaos that would arise; hence the ban.

Such incidences left most cinemas to ban firearms on their premises. Almost all states that allow businesses to brand themselves gun-free require the said business to post signage indicating that.

Therefore, you will find many theaters with signage indicating the probation of guns on their premises. In this case, if you are caught with one inside their premises, they have the right to kick you out or press charges for trespassing.

So, the question remains, can you bring concealed carry into a movie theater? Yes, you can, but not in most theaters. Those that allow firearms do not indicate so openly, so it is best to leave your gun at home.

Some theaters may request to check if you have any firearms, and if they allow firearms on the premises, they have to ascertain it is legal. In some instances, they may request to see proof of ownership and licensing.

For them to check, you have to give them consent to check your bag or purse. If you decline, they can deny you access. The good thing is they are not allowed to frisk you, so a waistband concealed carry holster can be ideal in this situation.

Another thing you need to consider is that some theaters in malls will prohibit firearms even though the malls allow firearms. Most theater chains that have policies on concealed carrying will prohibit firearms, even in malls that allow access with firearms.

But, if they do not have policies on concealed carry and do not have clear signage on the same, you should be good to go. These are few, if any but you can check with their reception desk if firearms are allowed.

The best thing to do is to leave your firearm at home, especially if you are unsure if the theater you are going to allows concealed carry. If you feel like going to the movies without your firearm is too much of a risk, then you can avoid the theaters altogether.