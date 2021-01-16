What Differences did You Observe in PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC?

The significant and more prominent difference between the two games is gameplay like PUBG PC doesn’t have any bots, but in PUBG Mobile. There are so many bots during the initial level.

The second difference is that there are footsteps in PUBG Mobile to spot enemies. However, in PUBG PC, you need real skill to spot enemies.

Let’s don’t talk about graphics because PUBG Mobile is a mobile game and PUBG PC is a computer game, so there are significant graphics differences.

Apart from the graphics, the one major and critical difference is that someone already mentioned here between PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC.

Design

The interior design of houses in PUBG Mobile and PUBG PC is quite different. In PUBG Mobile, everything seems pretty standard, from doors of houses to walls of the buildings and other areas.

But, in PUBG PC, there are some additional walls and doors inside the houses. The bigger rooms in PUBG PC Erangel Map are divided into smaller multiple rooms.

Training Camps

Camp Jackal, a training camp in PUBG PC, is quite big compared to the training camp of PUBG Mobile.

There are no bots in PUBG PC, while the mobile version is the opposite of that.

You can encounter a minimum of 3–4 bots in PUBG Mobile no matter what mode you are playing. Be it in a squad, duo, or flying solo.

Recoil of Guns

In PUBG PC, the recoiling of guns is very difficult when compared to PUBG Mobile.

It can be controlled easily by guns like AKM, DP-28, and M416 in PUBG Mobile. It is not everyone’s cup of tea in PUBG PC.

Graphics

First of all, let’s look at the graphics; PUBG Mobile does not have bad graphics. Moreover, it doesn’t get you wrong, although the PUBG PC edition doesn’t have the same limitations as an iPhone.

Performance

you can play with smooth frames both versions of the game bu, Pubg mobile uses lots of battery and isn’t ideal.

Pubg PC edition uses more energy, but your PC has a constant energy supply. Therefore, you don’t have to worry. This game is resource hungry, so you’re best off playing on low or very low settings (that gives you an advantage anyway).

Gun Mechanics

While damage and shooting patterns are similar to PC edition on Pubg Mobile, you will be practically immortal if you turn up the sensitivity due to your almost recoilless spray.

All in all, these games are obviously not going to be the same since they aren’t on the same platform. However, from my point of view, I appreciate both versions of this fantastic game.

PUBG PC and PUBG Mobile have many differences between them, but their graphics stand out the most. Graphics of PUBG PC are far superior to those of PUBG Mobile.

The next most prominent difference is that the only way to discover enemies in PUBG PC is through sounds, while PUBG Mobile has orange indicators that tell you the direction from which you are taking fire.

At the same time, PUBG PC does not have any such facility. If you do not have a good pair of headphones, you are at a significant disadvantage while playing PUBG PC.

There are a few more modes in PUBG PC than PUBG Mobile, like training mode etc. In training mode, you can explore a 2×2 map and practice.

The new addition to the game are first made to PC and then added to the mobile version later.

My observation is that you get more proficient teammates in the PC version and keep their voice chats on. Moreover, you can play in a good team spirit.

However, in the mobile version, you are mostly on your own. But that does not mean that you don’t find good teammates in PUBG Mobile. You sometimes got wonderful ones. It is just a comparison between the two versions.

You will get the gameplay in PUBG PC more serious than PUBG Mobile. I also feel that PUBG Mobile is fancier than the PC version. There are rewards for collecting some PUBG Mobile items, but nothing such was introduced in the PC version.