How To Get Rid Of Dandruff: Causes, Tips, And Treatment!

Removing dandruff or getting rid of it is probably one of the most asked beauty questions ever. Having dandruff is exceptionally annoying. From a flaky scalp to constant itchiness and discomfort, there are several problems with dandruff. But you have no need to worry, as we are here to tell you exactly how to get rid of dandruff.

Here, you will get some useful hair care remedies for dandruff. This dandruff removal routine will indeed transform your hair game in no time.

But before moving towards treatment or home remedies, I want to explore some other aspects of dandruff. So that you may come to more clear that what does it mean and how it can come?

What Does Dandruff Mean?

Dandruff is a very common and foremost problem for all people. Many people have difficulty finding a treatment that works. Dandruff is actually a condition of the skin. However, it mostly appears on your scalp. It reasons both annoyance and awkwardness to those people who suffer from it.

Most dandruff treatments are quite simple, such as using a special shampoo available without a prescription. In severe cases, or for persistent or problematic dandruff, people with persistent dandruff who do not respond to conventional dandruff treatments or who have abscesses or skin lesions on their scalp may need to consult a dermatologist.

When Does Dandruff Occur?

Many factors can result in dandruff on their own or together, including the ones listed below.

Dry skin

It is the most common cause of dandruff. It may be caused by the cold air of winter or the warm air inside heated buildings. Dry skin usually results in smaller and less noticeable flakes of dandruff. If this condition is the cause of dandruff, then other areas of the body, such as the legs, often show signs of dryness.

Inflammatory Skin Disease

This dandruff type is also known as severe dandruff. It is known for its red, patchy, and greasy skin and large, white or yellow flakes. Seborrheic dermatitis, usually occurring in parts of the body with a high number of oil glands, can also affect the nose, chest, crotch, and armpit.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis shares symptoms with seborrheic dermatitis but presents with silver flakes. If it covers your scalp, it will appear to be scalp dandruff.

Eczema

Dandruff is a common symptom of eczema because it can affect any part of the body, including the scalp.

Skin Contact Dermatitis

A common cause of contact dermatitis is the reaction to hair styling products, hair dye, and some shampoos that irritate the scalp and become scaly and itchy. Hair dirt is not the only factor, but shampooing too often can also cause dandruff.

Malassezia

The fungus causes problems if it grows out of control. Dandruff occurs when oil feeds on the hair follicles and causes irritation and growth of the skin. Dandruff appears as large, oily flakes. Its symptoms are very similar to that of seborrheic dermatitis, like:

Not shampooing your hair enough.

Allowing oil and skin cells to accumulate on your scalp can lead to dandruff.

Home Remedies for Dandruff

Many dollars are spent every year on over-the-counter shampoos and medications designed to fight dandruff. The use of dandruff home remedies can be an effective alternative to dandruff medications. It uses a natural chemical-free cure for dandruff and can save money.

There are many cures for dandruff at home, and everybody is sure to find something that works for them.

Dandruff is the leading cause of hair fall nowadays. As you all know, the dandruff cause hair fall, itching, unwanted dirt in hair, thinning skin, etc. Many causes lead to dandruff in hair. Sometimes it becomes so severe that, starts causing other problems like hair fall. There is a list of all that causes dandruff in the scalp.

Environmental Cause

Hormonal cause

Seborrheic dermatitis

Food habits

Shampoo and hair care products

Dandruff in hair is the main reason for hair fall, and you also feel very unconfident in public because of dandruff. It is the most question in people how to get rid of dandruff fast. But you cannot find any useful information in one place. Here I am going to give you the best home remedy to get rid of dandruff.

Use Neem Oil

Neem has antibacterial and antifungal properties. It can also help for ringworm treatment and other reasons of itchiness and flaking. Apply this oil regularly on your scalp to fight all kinds of scalp and hair issues.

Fenugreek Seeds and Vasaka Powder

Make a paste of fenugreek seeds and vasaka powder. Use this as shampoo as frequently as needed depending on the intensity of the dandruff. Alternately, you can also use coconut oil containing extracts of neem leaves and vasaka powder. Massage on the scalp well 30 minutes before shower.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is best to get rid of the fungus that causes flaking and itching. Moreover, it is also famous as antifungal oil. You can apply lukewarm oil to the scalp. Set for ten minutes and massage lightly. Then leave it for one hour only. You can also put it overnight on the hair. Then wash it with a suitable shampoo.

Moreover, you can make a mixture by adding coconut oil and a few drops of vitamin E oil. This home remedy will keep you safe from dandruff effectively if you do not want to remove oil from your hair. Then you can let the oil sit in the hair as a deep conditioner.

Mango Seeds

You can use mango seed to get rid of dandruff quickly. Mango seed is nutrient-dense, rich in leucine and Isoleucine herb, which will eliminate dandruff. Get a mango seed, blend it and apply it to your hair. You can also mix it with mustard seeds to get better results.

Quit Using SLS Shampoos

SLS is sodium laureate sulfate that is surfactant. It gives agitation to shampoos. This harsh chemical of the shampoos will leave product buildup on the scalp. Therefore, it causes itchiness and flaking. Switch to SLS and paraben-free organic shampoos to remove the dandruff. It is an excellent remedy to get rid of itchiness and dandruff. Look for ingredients like rosemary oil, and tea tree oil, etc.

Lemon and Oil

This remedy is being used since ages. Take 2 tbsp. of extra virgin coconut oil and add 1 tbsp. of lemon juice to it. Mix them very well and apply on your scalp and hair. Leave for an hour, then shampoo.

Onion Juice

Take an onion and extract its juice either with a juicer or grate it and then squeeze out all the juice from it. Mix it with some oil. Apply this all over your scalp and hair and leave it for an hour or two. Wash off with a shampoo. Onion juice not only helps with Dandruff but also improves hair texture and make them smooth and silky.

Apple Cider Vinegar

ACV helps our body keep up with the internal health and cures acne, large pore issues. And yes, it’s excellent for hair and scalp too! Take water and ACV in 2:1 and transfer this into a spray bottle. Spray this on your hair scalp and massage your scalp well. After 30 minutes, wash with plain water and shampoo.

Moreover

Moreover, you can do other things to remove dandruff and scalp itchiness. Here, you will find a list of other things to do for dandruff free hair.

Regular oiling is a must stop.

Apply lemon 1 hour before shampoo. Please set it to dry and then rinse it with a regular shampoo.

You can apply custard even. It gives you smooth, shiny, dandruff-free hair.

You can apply onion juice. You can also set it overnight and wash it the next morning.

Use mild shampoos.

Don’t go for products blindly.

Try to avoid too much hot water when washing your hair.

Personal Suggestion: Use lemon for a month, and the dandruff issue will go forever. It is tested and verified.