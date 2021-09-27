Well-Designed Landscaping Ideas for Inspiration for Your Backyard!

During the pandemic, most people spent their time at home for their safety and well-being. Since the physical contact with the outside world was almost non-existent, they enjoyed staying closer to flowers and green patches around their homes. After all, nothing can be more healing than nature. Some people extended the living space outside to indulge in dining under the star, reading a book in the serene nook of the yard, etc. Many homeowners even took to gardening and cultivated vegetables, which they used in their meals also. Does all this sound blissful?

According to horticultural therapists, being in the middle of nature can be stress-relieving. When you rest under a tree or close to a water fountain, it creates a sense of calmness. Plus, the scent of lilacs and roses makes the whole experience more heavenly. If you wish, you can also work on your outdoor space to hone it with greenery and other arrangements. Don’t overthink if you wonder where to begin.

A few things look harder to achieve while they are not so. You can think about installing a stainless farm sink, for example. Since a farmhouse model requires a specific cabinet design style, you can believe it to be a time-consuming task. With adequate skills and space, this can quickly install, though. Likewise, landscaping is not that difficult. You need to know your expectations and hire the right contractor for the job. Before this, let’s explore some suggestions. You can pick and choose from them based on your convenience.

A modern English garden

Pathway pavers set in a herringbone pattern in the garden can highlight the beauty of your property extraordinarily. You will not have to do much maintenance work also in this type of landscaping. On the half side of the lawn, you can plants flowers that draw the attention of butterflies, birds, and bees. There can be a water fountain also to add the effect of water sound. Considering its overall impact, you can use this outdoor space to entertain your guests without hesitation. The colorful flowers and the sound of water can build up a harmonious atmosphere to soak in the goodness of natural elements. If you have old boulders or steppingstones, you can use them to cut down the cost.

Layered backyard with putting green

In the spacious backyard, you can create three layers of the terrace matching the modern vibe of your house. The curvy lawn lines, an entertainment spot with patio and fire pit, and 60 feet putting green can elevate the luxuriousness of your property. If you like to host barbecue parties, a stone-style counter with a barbecue grill under the patio can be a perfect idea to explore.

An Asian style retreat

Imagine spending time in a peaceful courtyard in the front garden. The backyard can have a gravel path directing toward a beautiful sitting area with an attractive water feature. The surroundings can have hydrangeas, grasses, and others of colors and textures in various shapes. In this quiet setting, a fun twist can be a cute garden sign.

An enhanced cabana experience

Cabanas attracting plenty of natural light with outside views can be blissful. You can build a wood cabana with cross-laminated timber over 300-square-foot with a beautiful landscape in the front to increase its appeal. Whether you need to protect yourself from the sun or relax a bit, you can sit there anytime.

A French-English countryside garden

If you want to give your garden a formal feel, a French-English theme can sound apt. Create a landscape with pear trees, different roses, and perennial plants to add a woody touch. You can have a cast-stone fountain to accentuate the overall feel of the area. On the front side of the garden, an acid-washed concrete base can look ethereal.

Zen dry garden

You can include yuccas, agaves, and a palm-style plant in the backdrop of buff-toned aggregate and cedar screens. It will have a Japanese cultural village kind of vibe. Of all the elements, cedar screens can be of particular interest for providing visual charm and privacy to this corner, while you can still have a clear view of the neighborhood.

Drought- and fire-resistant garden

You can imagine this place having hardy growths, ornamental grasses, and oaks. All these can stand the weather changes, including heat and cold. If you build a modern pool with a midcentury vibe in these surroundings of terraced concrete walls, the whole experience will be something else. Within magnolia trees and aromatic flowers, a dining area can be a heavenly addition. It will be best if you add cold-resistant succulents and cactus plants close to the pool’s wooden deck.

An Italian style modern garden

Whether you want to entertain guests or host family gatherings, you can install benches, a fire feature, and an outdoor movie screen to set the right tone.

An intelligent outdoor dining area

You can put a dining table under a steel and wood structure in the backdrop of cedar and pleached Carpinus hedge in the backyard. If the fence contains the sweet-smelling Lavandula ‘Pastor’s Pride, it would be even better. It will set the perfect mood for a romantic evening dinner with drought-resistant plants and grasses like manzanita. Don’t forget to add a concrete fire pit. You can place recycled plastic chairs to give a modern hint to the ambiance.

Backyards are an asset for those who have them. It eliminates the need to go outside to soak in the mild weather. If you too have it, you must not waste this functional area. Apart from gardening, you can develop this corner into a fun, relaxing entertainment space. Whether you are a large family or alone, this corner can offer excellent relief from the enclosed walls of the house. You also don’t have to worry about rushing home if you wish to spend more time outside. Hence, it can be a valuable investment. Choose a local contractor and discuss various possibilities with your type of garden. Or, ask them what they think about these ideas as they can guide you better.