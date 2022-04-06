Valente Rodriguez Biography

Get to Know About Valente Rodriguez The American lightning star, Valente Rodriguez, has opened his eyes to wander the world on 14 February 1964 in Edcouch city of Texas, Mexican descent.

He had completed his qualification from The University of Texas-Pan America and then rendered his skills in therenowned American film Salsa. Even though he was the youngest of his eight siblings and

the son of migrant parents, he does not let these muggles obstacle his dreams.

Although he has appeared in more than 30 films and a justified number of television programs, he is best known for his role in Ernie Cardenas on the sitcom George Lopez. Not only this he has also

starred in for Tv Land sitcom Happily Divorced and other applauded Tv shows like Yes Dear,

Mad About You, and ER. Currently, he is 57 years old, and still, he is an inspiration for

amateur actors.

Personal Information of Valente Rodriguez

Name: Valente Rodriguez

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: February 14, 1964

Birthplace: Edcouch, Texas, United States

Age: 57

Religious: Christian

Ethnicity: African-American

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Nationally: American

Living in: Texas, United States

Occupation: American TV and Film actor

Networth: Almost 1 Million US Dollars

Salary: $83 thousand

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: 85 Kilograms

Known for: Song “On and On”

Education: Bachelor’s degree in theater

Spouse/Girlfriend: Unknown

Siblings:

Parents: Unknown (Mexican Immigrants)

Children:

Interesting Facts About Valente Rodriquez

1. Valente has joined the route of glamor with his debut performance in American media

production Salsa at the very young age of 24 years.

2. He has not shown any relationship status in the limelight since the beginning of his

career.

3. His most applauded performance was his 6 year stretch as Ernesto ”Emie ”

Cardenas for 120 scenes as Gorge’s dearest companion and partner.

4. He is not only an actor but is usually counted as a notable generalist and a film

producer as well.

5. His contribution to the media has earned him an estimated networth of 1 million

dollars.

6. His parents were migrant workers, and he was the youngest among his eight

siblings.

7. Up till his career, he hasn’t shown any romantic affair with anyone