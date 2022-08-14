Everything you want to know about Tristan Hemsworth

On 18 March 2014, Tristan Hemsworth was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. He is a celebrity child, known for being the son of notable Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and famous Spanish actress Elsa Pataky.
Tristan Hemsworth earned international fame on his birthday since he hails from a prominent family. Paparazzi have often taken photographs of him alongside his parents and siblings. Tristan has not ventured into any expert work yet. He may emulate his parent’s example in the career area.
Tristan has white ethnicity and American nationality. Tristan was raised along with his twin brother called Sasha, and elder sister, in Byron Bay, where his family is currently residing.
This child isn’t dynamic on any web-based media locales. Be that as it may, Tristan’s parents include him on their online media profiles just as their son.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Tristan Hemsworth
Date of birth: 18 March 2014
Place of birth: Los Angeles, California USA
Age: 8 years
Nationality: American
Horoscope: Pisces
Occupation: Not Available
Spouse/Girlfriend: Not Available
Height: 3 feet 7 inches or 109 cm
Weight: 19 Kg or 42 lbs
Instagram: Not Available
Net Worth: Not Available
Further detail about Tristan Hemsworth
- As discussed, Tristan belongs from a famous family – in 2010, his parents met through their joint management company, ROAR, and within three months, the couple tied the knot on December 26, 2010.
- Tristan loves to play with his sister and brother. Chocolate is his favorite food, and Mickey Mouse is his dearest cartoon character. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.
- Discussing his father, Chris Hemsworth’s profession, he is a renowned entertainer and most famous for playing ‘Thor’ in the Marvel film series.
- Further, his other film credits are Rush, Vacation, Red Dawn, The Cabin in the Woods, and the Heart of the Sea.
- Chris played a role in the 2016 parody Ghostbusters, a reboot of the 1980s films. In 2018, he acted as Agent H in ‘Men dressed in Black: International.’
- Moreover, discussing his mother, Elsa Pataky’s profession, she started featuring on Netflix’s Tidelands as ‘Adrielle’ in 2018. Elsa likewise assumed a part in a few of the Fast and the Furious movies.
- Additionally, she is a previous Maxim model turned entertainer. She showed up close by Paul Walker in ‘Quick Five.’
- As he is a seven years of age kid, he doesn’t have his pay. Be that as it may, Tristan is carrying on with a rich way of life given by his family. Nonetheless, his father, Chris, has around $130 million total assets. Also, his mom, Elsa, has expected total assets of about $50 million.
- This 7-year-old child isn’t dating anybody. In this manner, he isn’t prepared by his age to date anybody at this point. There is no question; he would later get an astounding and cherishing accomplice.