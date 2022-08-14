Everything you want to know about Tristan Hemsworth

On 18 March 2014, Tristan Hemsworth was born in Los Angeles, California, USA. He is a celebrity child, known for being the son of notable Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and famous Spanish actress Elsa Pataky.

Tristan Hemsworth earned international fame on his birthday since he hails from a prominent family. Paparazzi have often taken photographs of him alongside his parents and siblings. Tristan has not ventured into any expert work yet. He may emulate his parent’s example in the career area.

Tristan has white ethnicity and American nationality. Tristan was raised along with his twin brother called Sasha, and elder sister, in Byron Bay, where his family is currently residing.

This child isn’t dynamic on any web-based media locales. Be that as it may, Tristan’s parents include him on their online media profiles just as their son.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Tristan Hemsworth

Date of birth: 18 March 2014

Place of birth: Los Angeles, California USA

Age: 8 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Pisces

Occupation: Not Available

Spouse/Girlfriend: ​ Not Available

Height: 3 feet 7 inches or 109 cm

Weight: 19 Kg or 42 lbs

Instagram: Not Available

Net Worth: Not Available

Further detail about Tristan Hemsworth