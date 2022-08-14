Everything You Want To Know About Kimberly Fey

Kimberly was born on June 14, 1969, and her ethnicity is Caucasian. Kimberly Fey started her career as a sound engineer, but she later transitioned to the real estate business.

Kimberly was recognized by the public when she married Donnie Wahlberg, a famous American celebrity. Also, she has worked on several other projects which have made her famous.

She dreamt of a happily ever after with Donnie, but the marriage was short-lived. As they continued their marriage, things became complicated between them. The union could no longer hold up, ending in August 2008.

Quick facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Kimberly Fey

Date of birth: June 14, 1969

Place of birth: United States

Age: 53 years

Horoscope: Gemini

Nationality: American

Occupation: Musician, Sound Engineer, Realtor

Instagram: @kimfeyrealtor

Net Worth: $2 Million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Donnie Wahlberg (m.1999-2010)

All about the body measurements of the actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress

Kimberly Fey Weight: 55 kg or 121 lbs

Kimberly Fey Height: 5’5″ or 165 cm

Kimberly Fey Bra size: 36 C

Kimberly Fey Shoe size: 5.5 US

Kimberly Fey Body measurements: 34-28-40 inches

Further details about Kimberly Fey