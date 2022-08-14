Everything You Want To Know About Kimberly Fey

Kimberly was born on June 14, 1969, and her ethnicity is Caucasian. Kimberly Fey started her career as a sound engineer, but she later transitioned to the real estate business.
Kimberly was recognized by the public when she married Donnie Wahlberg, a famous American celebrity. Also, she has worked on several other projects which have made her famous.
She dreamt of a happily ever after with Donnie, but the marriage was short-lived. As they continued their marriage, things became complicated between them. The union could no longer hold up, ending in August 2008.
Quick facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Kimberly Fey
Date of birth: June 14, 1969
Place of birth: United States
Age: 53 years
Horoscope: Gemini
Nationality: American
Occupation: Musician, Sound Engineer, Realtor
Instagram: @kimfeyrealtor
Net Worth: $2 Million
Spouse/Boyfriend: Donnie Wahlberg (m.1999-2010)
All about the body measurements of the actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress
- Kimberly Fey Weight: 55 kg or 121 lbs
- Kimberly Fey Height: 5’5″ or 165 cm
- Kimberly Fey Bra size: 36 C
- Kimberly Fey Shoe size: 5.5 US
- Kimberly Fey Body measurements: 34-28-40 inches
Further details about Kimberly Fey
- Kimberly is a well-known sound engineer, musician, and real estate agent. She is Donnie Wahlberg’s first wife.
- Kimberly and Donnie met during a music project when he got her one of his band’s New Kids on the Block albums. They grew closer to each other and started dating.
- The duo first went public about their relationship in 1991 when Kimberly was 22 years old. They dated for 8 years and walked down the aisle on August 22, 1999.
- Her husband was born on August 17, 1969; he is an American national. Donnie is of Swedish and Irish descent.
- Moreover, the couple was blessed with two kids., they welcomed their first son, Xavier Alexander, on March 4, 1993, and their second son, Elijah Hendrix, was born on August 20, 2001.
- Kimberly and Donnie each filed for divorce based on incompatible differences between them.
- However, she filed for the dissolution of their marriage at Los Angeles superior court, whereas Donnie filed at Ventura County.
- Apparently, they had already been separated in January of the same year, but it took them months before disbanding their marriage.
- After the divorce, Kimberly accepted her responsibilities and wanted physical custody for the two sons. Kimberly was willing to give the visiting rights to father.
- Further, she also filed to accept spousal support from Wahlberg. They reached an out-of-court settlement, and the divorce was confirmed in 2010. Now, they share the joint custody of their sons.
- Since they went to separate their ways, she has isolated herself from the media. Kimberly prefers to live a private life away from the limelight.
- While Donnie decided to move on and get married to the comedian Jenny McCarthy in 2014, Kimberly chose to remain single.
- Currently, Kimberly is working as a realtor in California and Illinois. She works with multiple real estate agencies to earn a living.