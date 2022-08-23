All You Need To Know About Trinity Whiteside

American actor Trinity whiteside has earned good fame in the entertainment industry by his decent acting skills. He has won the public’s hearts by performing some stunning and impeccable roles.

Mostly Whiteside is well-known for his appearances in graphic films such as The Game, The Originals, Lila and Eve, Barbershop 3, Masterminds, and Hunger Games: Mockingjay. Furthermore, he got great public attention after starring in the comedy series Sistas(2019) as Treston Horace.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Name: Trinity Whiteside

Birthday: December 7, 1982

Age: 39 years

Nationality: American

Gender: Male

Profession: Actor

Parents: Mickie Whiteside and Cynthia Ray

Net Worth: $23.8 million

Married/Single: Married

Wife: Nikkia Whiteside

Children: 3

Instagram: @trinity_whiteside

Twitter: @ he_man_82.

All about the body measurements of Trinity Whiteside

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height: 6′ 2” inches (1.88 m)

Eye Color: Blue

Hair Color: Black

Weight: 120 kg

Shoe Size: 11 US

Facts About Trinity Whiteside

Here are the further critical facts of this media personality

He was born in December, has the zodiac sign Libra, and is 39 years old as of the current year.

He joined Asheville’s High School and completed his High studies from there. Later he went to one of the best-reputed Universities in the United States and got his Bachelor’s Degree.

Whiteside was in a Romantic relationship with Nikkia for a while, and the couple tied the knot on September 13, 2002. The beautiful couple has three children, Nikolas Trinity Whiteside Makaiya Young, and Skye Jordan.

He has impressed Hollywood Showbiz Celebrities with his impeccable acting aptitudes.

He has also performed a role in blockbuster films including ‘The Fast and Furious’ and ‘Leila & Eve,’ ‘Masterminds.’

Trinity has earned 21.1k followers on his Instagram Profile @trinity_whiteside and net Worth (approx).$23.8 million.