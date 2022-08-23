All You Need To Know About Jeanne Goursaud

German-born actress Jeanne Goursaud holds a French nationality too. She is best known for her role in the Bullyparade: The Movie, 15:17 to Paris and The Teacher, and she has done her classes at TASK acting school for children and youth.

Jeanne is also famous on Instagram, and she has more than 130k followers. We can also find her face in Bebe Young Care, a Johnson & Johnson cosmetic brand.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Real Name: Jeanne Goursaud

Birth Date: April 4, 1996

Age: 24 Years

Birth Place: Pinneberg, Germany

Nationality: German and French

Profession: Actress

Religion: Christianity

Zodiac: sign: Aries

Height: 5′ 5″ in feets, 165 in centimeters

Weight: 60 kg

Bra Size: 32B

Waist Size: 25

Hip Size: 35

Shoe Size: 7 (US)

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Body Type: Slim

Body Measurements: 34-25-35 inches

Facts about Jeanne Goursaud

Here are the further critical facts of this media personality

On April 4, 1996, she was born in Pinneberg, Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. However, she is a German but holds a French nationality and grew up there.

Jeanne wanted to become an actress from a very young age. When she was 12 years old, she played roles in the children’s and youth acting school. She graduated in 2014 from TASK Schauspielschule für Kinder und Jugendliche in Cologne in Germany. She is a high school graduate. Jeanne hasn’t revealed many details about her parents and siblings. At adult age, Jeanne used to do cheerleading and skiing pretty well as well.

At the age of 12 years, Jeanne was entirely determined to be a successful actress to have the dream happen; she started taking acting classes and made her debut in 2012 with the series Die Pfefferkörnern, where she performed in 2 episodes. In the same year she appeared in Neues aus Büttenwarder, she also has been in the limelight for her various projects. And from 2013 to 2014, in Charlotte’s World, In Your Dreams, and The murderer’s mother, She made her film debut with Expectations in 2015.

Later in 2019, she was again cast for the sequel In Wahrheit in Still ruht der See, And did outstanding performances in all the roles she played in the same year. Like, SOKO Wismar, Hubert und Staller, and Ein himmlischfauler Engel. In 2020 she was cast in the Netflix series Barbarians as Thusnelda, the lead character. And she also appeared as Lisa in the sequel, In Wahrheit: Jagdfieber. Jeanne’s TV series Para- We Are King is already in filming.

Jeanne has been in the film industry since 2012 and was a part of many famous TV shows like Barbarians like In Your Dreams, Summer Without Parents, The Movie, Bullyparade, and much more. Apart from acting, we can also see her in Johnson & Johnson cosmetic products. and brand promotions on social media. If we talk about her wealth, it has to be approximately $3 million.