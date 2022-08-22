Cranberry D-mannose: Why is it Essential For Women

It is estimated that 92 million individuals worldwide suffer from urinary tract infections (often known as UTIs for short) and bacterial diseases that damage the urinary system. And, women have 14 times higher chances of getting infected with a urinary tract infection (UTI) than men.

Notably, D-mannose is being investigated as a potential treatment for a deficiency brought on by a genetic flaw, which leads to an aberrant breakdown and the creation of mannose. D-mannose has the potential to prevent certain types of bacteria from causing infection by preventing them from adhering to the walls of the urinary system.

What is D-mannose and How it Might be Beneficial?

D-mannose is a monosaccharide, which means it is a fundamental kind of sugar. It is directly connected to glucose, a sugar present in a wide variety of fruits, vegetables and plants. In addition, it happens naturally in specific cells that make up the human body. Cranberries, apples and other fruits contain a naturally occurring chemical called D-mannose. You can also find it in some vegetables. It is the primary bioactive component of cranberries and is extracted without adding sugar, typically included in cranberry-based products such as juice.

Sugar is the last thing you must consume if you are suffering from a bladder infection since it can promote the growth of harmful bacteria and fuel an infection. Sugar should be avoided at all costs.

Cranberries have several valuable components, one of which is a form of antioxidant known as proanthocyanidins. And, cranberry D-mannose is also one of these components. Cranberries are an excellent source of these types of antioxidants, initially discovered in pine bark and grape seeds. Cranberries also contain a high concentration of other forms of antioxidants. In addition, it has been found that they lessen the capacity of germs to cling to the urinary tract.

Strengthens Body And Improves Immunity

Cranberries on their own are great tiny berries for many reasons other than only the fact that they produce D-mannose. They are also an excellent source of vitamin C, antioxidants and fibre, which assist in strengthening the immune system and contribute to your overall sense of physical well-being.

As one of the primary antioxidants, vitamin C plays an essential role in maintaining overall health. It is crucial in your body to keep the activity of your white blood cells, which are responsible for fighting off disease. It is beneficial for developing your immune response and tolerance to viral infections. In addition, it eliminates infections and viruses that could be present in the body and cleans out any inflammatory chemicals that may have been formed due to the illnesses.

Dosage

D-mannose can be taken as a dietary supplement in the form of either a powder or capsules. D-mannose powder is commonly consumed as a drink after being dissolved in water or another liquid.

It is generally accepted that D-mannose is harmless because it is found naturally in various foods. However, D-mannose in amounts that are higher than that which is absorbed through a regular diet may pose undiscovered health risks. At this moment, it is just not understood what those problems are.

In studies, researchers have used daily doses of up to 2 gm to prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) and up to 3 gm for treating existing UTIs.

By and large, with increasing cases of UTIs among women, it has become necessary to take preventive actions. Cranberry, D-mannose supplements can help women avoid such problems and stay healthy all the time. You can easily find such supplements online and start taking them after consulting with your doctor.