The Brief and Only Boating Essentials Checklist You’ll Ever Need

Are you interested in going out to sea? Well, you’re not alone. In fact, more than 26% of the American population took part in recreational boating in 2018.

Boating is a lot of fun but requires a lot of prep. If you’re not sure what you need, don’t worry, with this guide you can find out! From boating documentation to safety gear, you can learn what you need to stay safe and comfortable while boating.

Now, are you ready to get started? Here’s a quick checklist on boating essentials:

Boating Documentation

First things first, make sure you have all the required documentation to ensure that you are adhering to state laws and local ordinances. A good way to ensure nothing gets lost is to take a waterproof pouch with you and put all the documents in there.

Of course, needed documents vary by state, but most include the following:

 Boating license

 Boat registration

 Boat insurance

 Safety certificates

 Fishing license

 Your driving license.

Safety Gear

Now, no matter how experienced you are, you still need to bring safety gear along for your boating adventure. After all, this gear could save your life! So before you leave the dock, make sure you have the following:

 Life vests (one for every guest on deck)

 Fire extinguishers (at least one)

 Visual distress signals (at least three days and three nights use)

 Navigation lights

 Sound devices such as whistles or bells (at least one)

 General first aid kit

 Tool kit

 Flashlight

 VHF radio

 Extra food and water (enough to last you two days)

Boating Equipment

Now not many people realize this, but you also need certain boating equipment before you can go out onto the seas. So before you set sail, ensure that you have all the equipment loaded and ready to go. You’ll need items like:

 Anchor and rode

 Dock lines

 Fenders

 Ice eater

Boating Accessories

Before you head out onto the water, you’ll want to make sure you have everything to make your boating experience fun and comfortable. So pack items like:

A cooler filled with water and sport drinks

Snacks and food

Beach towels

A duffle bag with a change of clothes

A hat

Comfortable shoes

Sunscreen and moisturizer

Phone

Some cash

A book

GoPro

Waterproof speaker

Electronic charger/adapters

Water skis

Tow toys

Snorkels

Waterboards

However, you may notice that alcohol isn’t on the list. That’s because drinking alcohol while boating can put you at serious risk of falling overboard, drowning, and thus getting seriously injured. So instead of consuming alcohol, keep yourself hydrated that way, you can stay safe and have fun in the sun.

Pack These Boating Essentials For Your Next Trip

Now, boating is fun to do but often requires a lot of preparation. So to ensure you have everything you need, use this checklist to help you prepare for your trip.

Don't forget to bring your boating documents and secure them in a safe place in your boat.