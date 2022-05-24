Every fact you need to know about Taylor Mosby

Taylor Mosby is a popular actress, dancer, and musician and best known because of her amazing role in many movies. She was born on 28th December 2002 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States.

She started her career at a very initial age and joined a theatre company when she was 17 years old. In her most popular films, Criminal Minds, Twisted, and many others are included. The young actress is very passionate about acting and performs on various stages throughout the country.

Her family supports her, and now she has moved to Los Angeles along with her family. No education history is available. Here you can read other detail about her.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Taylor Christian Mosby

Date of birth: December 28, 2002

Place of birth: Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States

Age: 19 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope:

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: @officialtaylormosby

Net Worth: approx. $500,000

Spouse/Girlfriend: Rya Kihlstedt

All about the body measurements of the Taylor Mosby

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

 Weight: 65 kg

 height: 5’5”

 shoe size: Not Available

 body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Taylor Mosby

 Her role was really appreciated in following movies such as Criminal Minds, Thunder Force, Twisted, and A Girl Named Jo.

 Mosby has three siblings, and other family details are not revealed.

 She studied at A & M University.

 She is active on social media. You can follow her on Instagram under the name @officialtaylormosby, where she has 21.3k followers.