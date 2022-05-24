Biography

Every fact you need to know about Taylor Mosby

Taylor Mosby is a popular actress, dancer, and musician and best known because of her amazing role in many movies. She was born on 28th December 2002 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States.
She started her career at a very initial age and joined a theatre company when she was 17 years old. In her most popular films, Criminal Minds, Twisted, and many others are included. The young actress is very passionate about acting and performs on various stages throughout the country.
Her family supports her, and now she has moved to Los Angeles along with her family. No education history is available. Here you can read other detail about her.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Taylor Mosby

Facts about Taylor Mosby

 Her role was really appreciated in following movies such as Criminal Minds, Thunder Force, Twisted, and A Girl Named Jo.
 Now she has been moved to Los Angeles, United States.

 Mosby has three siblings, and other family details are not revealed.
 She studied at A &amp; M University.
 The estimated net worth of Taylor Mosby is almost $500,000.
 She is active on social media. You can follow her on Instagram under the name @officialtaylormosby, where she has 21.3k followers.

Taylor Mosby

